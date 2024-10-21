Five killed in ‘apparent mass shooting’ within Fall City home

King County deputies are actively investigating an “apparent mass shooting” Monday in Fall City.

A spokesperson said the shooting happened early Monday morning, just before 5 a.m., at a house in the 7700 block of Lake Alice Road in Fall City. According to multiple paramedics and first responders who spoke with KIRO 7, five people were killed in the home and “it appears the brother who fired the weapon tried to hang himself.”

More local shootings: Shooters target mourners at Capitol Hill memorial site

Other victims were able to call police from a bathroom inside the home, where they hid during the incident, according to KIRO 7. Deputies said that a neighbor with medical experience helped one of the victims who was injured during the incident. That victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

Law enforcement from all over the region responded to multiple 911 calls regarding the shooting in an unincorporated part of Fall City. When deputies arrived at the home, they found multiple victims who were dead or injured inside.

“Very, very sad. Very disturbed,” King County Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall told KIRO Newsradio in a press conference near the scene of the crime. “I know that my team will do an excellent job in investigating this and we will determine the facts related to this incident.”

Multiple sheriff’s deputies have shut down the roadway, as of this reporting, while the investigation continues. The investigation is expected to last for at least a couple of days.

“Investigators out at a residence are looking at multiple victims at this point,” KCSO Public Information Officer Mike Mellis told KOMO News. “It’s very early stages of this investigation, but it’s going to affect many people.”

Deputies reported that a neighbor with medical experience helped one of the victims who was injured during the incident. That victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

According to Mellis, Fall City is an area with a “low crime rate in general.”

Mellis told KIRO 7 this is potentially a domestic violence incident with a “significant number of victims,” but there is no ongoing threat to the community. The scene appears to be a “self-contained situation.”

More MyNorthwest news: US Navy confirms 2 crewmembers aboard crashed jet have died

“It’s pretty horrendous. It’s really sad,” a neighbor of the residence told KIRO Newsradio. “We saw the kids this summer, and we did the sparklers with them and all that. So, it’s very sad.”

“Like four to six gunshots,” another neighbor, Lukas, said. “I guess it would have been more like six based on the number of people.”

No suspects are in custody at this time. Mellis stated there is no history of calls to this house.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.