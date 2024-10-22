A viral post on X reveals how shockingly easy it is to print a fraudulent ballot in King County, using a real address, but a fake name.

In the video, an unnamed user shows a recording as she navigates the King County Elections website. It allows registered voters the ability to mark and print a replacement ballot online via the OmniBallot software. In order to do so, you must submit a name and residential address.

“I entered some fake information,” the woman said in the video. “I just made up a name and a birthday and entered it into the ‘voter lookup.’ So of course, I wasn’t surprised at all when it came back that they couldn’t find that voter’s information, but when it did, it gave me an option to either search again, or I could look up the ballot by the address. So I gave that a shot.”

She then enters what she calls a “suspicious” address that has been allegedly used by homeless people to vote in elections. When she was done with the process, she was able to fill out and print a ballot to be mailed.

“The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH independently verified the process the user recorded.

But is this proof of fraud? The video and subsequent reactions forced King County Elections to respond.

Is it really this easy to submit fraudulent ballots in King County?

With the video as their evidence, social media users now claim or imply the video shows vulnerabilities of the system or is proof of fraud. Some are bringing attention to the video in good faith: what they see is alarming. Others are acting in bad faith and have routinely pushed verifiably false information to sow distrust in the election system.

But the video is missing a very key point: submitting a ballot doesn’t mean it gets counted.

“The Jason Rantz Show” created a ballot under the name Fraud Voter. Had the ballot been submitted to King County Elections, it would have been immediately rejected because the name wouldn’t be in the system as a registered voter.

“If someone prints a ballot through our Online Ballot Marking Program the first thing that happens when it’s received at our headquarters in Renton is our team verifies (1) that it belongs to a registered voter, and (2) that the voter hasn’t already returned a ballot,” a spokesperson for King County Elections explained to “The Jason Rantz Show.” “If it doesn’t meet those requirements, it’s rejected. If it does meet those requirements, then our staff proceed to verify that the return signature matches the one we have on that voter’s registration record. Ballot envelopes don’t even get opened until we confirm the signature is a match.”

The spokesperson said two unregistered voters and one canceled voter returned ballots during the 2024 August Primary Election. During the 2023 General Election, King County saw six unregistered voters and one canceled voter who returned ballots. In the 2022 General Election, there were 22 unregistered voters who returned ballots. In all cases, the ballots were rejected.

But wait … there is a vulnerability with the King County ballot printing

No, you can’t create a fake voter, print a ballot on their behalf and have it counted. However, the video does expose a security vulnerability.

If someone knows their mother did not vote, for example, and has access to what the mother’s signature looks like, that person can easily mark and print a ballot and submit it. It would then be counted. Unless the signature is rejected, the person’s mother would never know this happened. She would have to decide to go online to check to see if the ballot sent to her was submitted, which she wouldn’t do because why check something you know you didn’t submit?

While it seems the chances of this happening are slim, this can happen and there’s very little anyone can do about it with mail-in ballots. This kind of vulnerability is one of the reasons why some Washingtonians want a return to in-person voting. And elections officials do not have a satisfying response to this concern. They argued it is against the law, as if that would stop some people from attempting fraud. In King County, laws are hardly followed or enforced.

One reason this concern keeps coming up is due, in part, to rumors of homeless people being coerced into voting or unnamed activists voting on behalf of a homeless person without their consent.

The state makes it easy for homeless people to vote without having a permanent address. In Washington, a voter may register to vote using a landmark or park, for example. But for the fraud to work, the activist would have to know the homeless person’s signature. That is unlikely. And if this level of fraud was underway, it would seem difficult to imagine it being kept so much under wraps.

As far as coercion or bribery, there’s no system that would be able to stop that. In theory, in-person voting could mitigate the threat of that, but it wouldn’t be foolproof.

Good faith concerns

Election integrity issues are real and we have a duty to discuss them.

The majority of people are doing so with good intentions. They see a potential problem and they’d like it solved. Election staffers should embrace the concerns and address them. Snohomish County Auditor Garth Fell has hosted a number of Q&A sessions to answer questions anyone might have. He’s addressing this the right way. We’re all better off when people feel confident in our system.

There are, however, a minority of conspiracy theorists who, in bad faith, spread actual misinformation. While they shouldn’t be amplified, Progressive activists, media talking heads and some politicians pretend this small group is somehow representative of conservative voters. They’re not.

But it benefits Democrats to pretend otherwise as they work to keep our system vulnerable to fraud by standing in the way of voter identification laws or efforts to purge illegal immigrants and dead people from the voter rolls. In Washington, there was even an attempt to stop the use of signature verification on ballots, claiming the system is racist.

All these efforts, when successful, make elections less secure.

OmniBallot lawsuit

There is a legitimate concern with the use of OmniBallot, according to the Washington State Republican Party (WSRP). It is suing King County Elections over the software’s use to “cure” ballots.

WSRP chairman Jim Walsh understands that it’s “unlikely” for someone to create a ballot for a phony person. But he says he has concerns over the “more likely risk … that a bad actor could ‘vote’ (as) a registered voter who’s dead or has moved away.”

“King County Elections and a few other county elections departments are using the OmniBallot phone app to ‘cure’ ballots on which the voter’s signature doesn’t match the signature on record. That use is a clear violation of state election law, which says ballots must be cured ‘directly’ between the voter and the county,” Walsh explained to “The Jason Rantz Show.”

Walsh argued using a third-party phone app to cure ballots would increase the chances of dead people or former residents to have fraudulently cast ballots be counted.

Walsh argued using a third-party phone app to cure ballots would increase the chances of dead people or former residents to have fraudulently cast ballots be counted.

