1 killed in vehicle collision that previously closed all lanes of SR 18

Oct 21, 2024, 4:50 PM | Updated: 5:30 pm

Image: Both directions were blocked on State Route 18 (SR 18) near SE 256th Street in Covington aft...

Both directions were blocked on State Route 18 (SR 18) near SE 256th Street in Covington after a collision on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024. (Image courtesy of the Washington State Department of Transportation/@wsdot_traffic on X)

(Image courtesy of the Washington State Department of Transportation/@wsdot_traffic on X)

BY STEVE COOGAN


Both directions of State Route 18 (SR 18) near SE 256th Street in Covington were closed for over an hour Monday afternoon after a collision, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported in a series of posts on X.

The Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority also has published posts about the collision on X and stated just after 5 p.m. Monday that one person had died and two more people were airlifted to a Seattle area hospital. WSDOT explained at that time that both lanes were set to remain closed until the Life Flight helicopter that arrived the scene cleared the scene.

Trooper Rick Johnson, a public information officer for the Washington State Patrol (WSP) stated on X earlier Monday afternoon the collision took place when a driver traveling on SR 18 west crossed over from the westbound lanes and hit another vehicle traveling eastbound. He added the two drivers were the ones who airlifted to area hospitals. A passenger in the vehicle traveling in the on SR 18 east that was hit died at the scene.

Johnson also reported the WSP is still investigating if impairment was involved or was a cause of the collision.

Puget Sound Fire trucks

Puget Sound Fire trucks and ambulances were on the scene of a deadly collision on SR 18 in Covington Monday, Oct. 21. (Photo courtesy of Puget Sound Fire/@PugetSoundFire on X)

In an update posted to X at 5:08 p.m., WSDOT reported all SR 18 west lanes had reopened. However, all of the SR 18 east lanes remained blocked. The agency suggested drivers “continue to seek alternate routes and avoid the area if possible.” The published post states backups had reached about four miles in both directions.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

1 killed in vehicle collision that previously closed all lanes of SR 18