In just two weeks, we’ll start seeing the first wave of election results roll in, giving us a pretty good idea of who our next group of elected leaders will be. It’s a big moment after months of campaigning, debates and all the talk.

But honestly, I’m feeling a bit worn out.

The presidential race has been draining, to say the least. The nonstop news cycles, heated debates and constant flood of opinions have taken a toll on many of us. And now it seems political strategists have decided to bring that same mean-spirited, toxic mix of national politics into our Washington races. It’s like the negativity couldn’t be contained and had to spill over into our local contests. But is this really what we want for our state?

As a reporter, I’ve had the chance to cover both Dave Reichert and Bob Ferguson for more than 20 years. I’ve watched their political careers unfold.

I remember sitting in a small office with Dave Reichert as he shared his deep regrets about not being able to stop the Green River Killer sooner. He talked about the nightmares that still haunted him, even more than 30 years after taking the case. Not exactly the stuff you’d expect in attack ads that turn real people into one-dimensional villains.

I’ve also stood on the sidewalk with Bob Ferguson after an interview, chatting about his worries that a case might fail. He wanted to do right — at least as he saw it — by the victims involved. Again, not the villain he’s sometimes made out to be in over-the-top political messaging.

These aren’t bad guys. Dave Reichert is a decent person. Bob Ferguson is a decent person. You might disagree with their politics — and that’s totally fair — but when I see the attack ads painting them as something sinister, I just shake my head. It’s disappointing that, despite their decency, both have allowed their campaigns to engage in tearing each other down.

Washington politics follows dangerous trend

Do we really want a future where winning means destroying the other side, not just discussing policy differences, but portraying opponents as almost evil? Is this the kind of politics we’re willing to accept here in Washington?

We need to find a way to engage in politics without demonizing those we disagree with. It’s corrosive and builds up so many walls. These walls don’t just block neighborly conversations; they stop us from hearing anyone who doesn’t share our views. They create echo chambers where only familiar opinions get amplified and different perspectives are shut out.

When every disagreement turns into a battle between good and evil, it’s not just exhausting — it’s dangerous. We lose sight of real solutions because the only goal becomes winning at all costs. Important issues that affect our communities get lost in the noise of partisan bickering. We forget that compromise and understanding are key to getting things done.

I’ve covered politics long enough to know it’s not always pretty. Campaigns can get messy, and emotions run high. But if we keep going down this path of demonization, we’ll only deepen our divisions. That’s not healthy for a democracy.

I recognize this sounds idealistic. We can change things. Maybe not this election, but perhaps in the years to come. It’s time we demand campaigns that reflect the best of who we are in Washington, instead of mimicking the worst examples from the national stage. Let’s encourage candidates to focus on their visions, their plans and how they intend to serve the public. Let’s promote a political culture where ideas are debated respectfully and opponents are treated as fellow citizens, not enemies.

Ultimately, we all want the same thing: To build a better future for ourselves and for generations to come. Let’s not let the toxic tactics of negative campaigning overshadow that common goal. As voters, we have the power to set the tone. Let’s choose leaders who inspire us with their ideas, not ones who rely on tearing others down.

It’s up to us to make that choice and demand better from those who seek to represent us.

Charlie Harger is the news director for MyNorthwest and KIRO Newsradio. Follow Charlie on X here and email him here

