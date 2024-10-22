Missing 65-year-old Bothell woman found safe

A 65-year-old woman was found safely after she was missing for a day.

The Bothell Police Department discovered Machiko Frazier injured several feet off a trail Tuesday morning. She is currently getting medical treatment but is in stable condition.

7:50am 10/22: UPDATE: Machiko was found injured several feet off a trail this morning. She is awake and getting medical treatment. Information about this search was shared by many concerned community members. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/egHHir634i — Bothell Police (@BothellPolice) October 22, 2024

According to the department, Frazier was last seen at 11:20 a.m. Monday on her morning walk in the Hollyhills/Morningside neighborhood. Her family was previously concerned for her safety, according to KIRO 7, as Frazier routinely picks up a family member in the afternoon.

On Monday however, Frazier failed to show up, which is reportedly highly unusual. Her disappearance was extremely out of character, according to Frazier’s family.

