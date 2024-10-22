Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Missing 65-year-old Bothell woman found safe

Oct 22, 2024, 7:10 AM | Updated: 10:12 am

bothell woman missing...

Machiko Frazier, 65, from Bothell, who is currently missing, according to The Bothell Police Department. (Photo courtesy of the Bothell Police Department)

(Photo courtesy of the Bothell Police Department)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A 65-year-old woman was found safely after she was missing for a day.

The Bothell Police Department discovered Machiko Frazier injured several feet off a trail Tuesday morning. She is currently getting medical treatment but is in stable condition.

According to the department, Frazier was last seen at 11:20 a.m. Monday on her morning walk in the Hollyhills/Morningside neighborhood. Her family was previously concerned for her safety, according to KIRO 7, as Frazier routinely picks up a family member in the afternoon.

More missing individuals in WA: Pregnant woman from Auburn missing since Oct. 13

On Monday however, Frazier failed to show up, which is reportedly highly unusual. Her disappearance was extremely out of character, according to Frazier’s family.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

MyNorthwest News

Yelm Middle School. (Photo: Yelm Middle School)...

Madeline Ottilie, KIRO 7 News

Daughter denied bathroom after getting visible period in class at Yelm Middle School

A Yelm Middle School student says she got her period in her classroom, but wasn’t allowed to use the restroom as it bled through her clothes.

12 minutes ago

Sound Transit security...

Bill Kaczaraba

Mass problems for Western Washington’s mass transit

Those who take Western Washington's Sound Transit are having their patience challenged after a series of incidents.

1 hour ago

georgetown shooting...

Frank Sumrall

Store clerk shoots man in self-defense after fight over alleged drug use on premises

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is investigating a Georgetown shooting that occurred at a gas station after a fight broke out.

2 hours ago

bothell woman missing...

Frank Sumrall

Missing 65-year-old Bothell woman found safe

The Bothell Police Department has found Machiko Frazier, 65, safely after she was missing for nearly a day.

3 hours ago

Mukilteo Everett bridge...

Chris Sullivan

Direct route between Mukilteo and Everett to be cut for a year

Here is a Halloween trick: Turning 500 feet into 10 miles. How do you do that? You close a vital bridge between Everett and Mukilteo.

3 hours ago

Image: Multiple Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority trucks are seen at the scene of a deadly collis...

Steve Coogan

Man charged after a 1-year-old child was killed in SR 18 collision

A 1-year-old child was killed in a collision on SR 18 caused by driver who crossed from the westbound lanes to the eastbound lanes Monday.

17 hours ago

Missing 65-year-old Bothell woman found safe