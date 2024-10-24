The problem with Halloween landing right before a presidential election — especially in Seattle — is that it guarantees insufferable displays like this one, spotted by a listener of “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH. Leave it to Seattle’s progressives to suck the fun out of everything.

What should be a fun, spooky celebration has turned into an obnoxious left-wing virtue signal. Skeletons and creepy decor? Seattle doesn’t get that for Halloween. Instead, we get cutouts of Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, as if political idols will scare anyone more than their actual policies.

The thought of Democrats suddenly cozying up to Dick and Liz Cheney is equal parts funny and terrifying — though totally unintentional. They once vilified Dick Cheney as an evil warmonger and branded Liz a sellout to women for daring to be conservative. Now, in a delicious twist of irony, it’s the Democrats who’ve become the real sellouts.

Of course, the display also includes lame criticisms of Donald Trump, J.D. Vance and Ron DeSantis because without them, I guess we wouldn’t know this was a household that belongs to a Democratic cult.

Why do Seattle progressives have to ruin everything, including Halloween?

The quaint, single-story home is adorned with what looks like a former Evergreen College politics professor would puke up after eating too much candy corn while hate-watching Fox News. It’s peak 2024: injecting politics where it doesn’t belong. It’s not even funny. It’s just annoying. Not even Halloween in Seattle is safe from smug progressive pandering.

This entire cringe-worthy display is embarrassing; it reminds us how deeply tribal people have become. It’s now their identity.

It’s inappropriate, not just because Halloween is supposed to be about fun and scares, but because it’s yet another example of progressives turning everything — even holidays — into a platform for their tired, worn-out hatred and obsession.

Here’s the real scare for Seattle progressives: Trump is going to be president

Can we still have witches on display, or are they too “problematic” for pushing gender stereotypes? Maybe try a ghost — neutral and nonbinary, right? Oh, but wait, ghosts might be a symbol of white supremacy now. Werewolves? Nope, PETA’s gonna throw a fit over that one. Zombies? Ableist. Vampires? They promote toxic relationships. At least the homeowner managed to add some skeletons, though perhaps we should cancel them for triggering people with body image issues.

The scariest part of this Halloween display isn’t the spooky decorations; it’s the Seattle voter living there who’s about to get a real fright — not on October 31, but on November 5, when Trump wins the election.

Cue their panicked social media post about fleeing to Canada. One can only hope. While the display might knock the property value down a notch, we do need more homes on the market, so for that, we can at least be grateful.

