KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Angela Poe Russell: The ‘weird’ problem surrounding former Seattle Seahawk Russell Wilson

Oct 23, 2024, 10:01 AM | Updated: 10:05 am

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)...

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

(AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Angela Poe Russell's Profile Picture

BY ANGELA POE RUSSELL


KIRO Newsradio host and writer

I’ve never been a huge fan of the word “weird” to describe people and I didn’t like it when it came up in politics. But I do think it perfectly describes the energy around Russell Wilson.

Let me explain.

Ever since he left Seattle, it’s like some people are obsessed with the idea of him either failing or being fake.

Remember when he left Seattle for Denver and all of the stories that were leaked? There was talk about alleged diva demands (parking spots, offices), unusual warm-ups on airplanes and conflicts.

Angela Poe Russell: We can help people who feel lonely

Then, he goes to Pittsburgh and before he could play his first game, you had talking heads (Bomani Jones and Dominique Foxworth) saying stuff like this.

“We’re going to test this Russell Wilson gimmick really tough here,” Jones said. “The guy always says the right things.”

“They’re sick of him here in Pittsburgh,” Foxworth declared. “He’ll be a backup forever.”

Really? A gimmick. Someone with his stats? It’s one thing to critique someone’s football skills, but being criticized because you are saying the right things or that he’s too rehearsed or square.

More Angela: Hurricane Helene latest warning how climate change is affecting weather, storms

What’s fascinating is that some people are more angry and outraged at him for requesting an office and a parking space than they are about players driving under the influence and breaking the law. Let that sink in for a minute.

Maybe I’m taking this personally. I remember being that “weird” girl in school. The girl who stood to address teachers, who talked too proper and, who knows, maybe I did like attention!

Regardless, with Russell Wilson, it’s time to put things in perspective. At the end of the day, he’s been a respectful teammate, a seemingly present father — and an active community member.

As far as I see it, the only thing weird about Russell is our reaction to him.

Angela Poe Russell is a local media personality and contributor to KIRO Newsradio.

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

Angela Poe Russell

