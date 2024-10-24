Close
KTTH OPINION

Rantz: Detlef Schrempf apparently thinks women will die if Donald Trump is elected, but post backfires

Oct 23, 2024, 5:55 PM

Detlef Schrempf...

Detlef Schrempf attends the Rain City Showcase game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the LA Clippers at Climate Pledge Arena on October 11, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo: Alika Jenner, Getty Images)

(Photo: Alika Jenner, Getty Images)

Jason Rantz's Profile Picture

BY JASON RANTZ


AM 770 KTTH host

Detlef Schrempf, a former NBA star you forgot about, recently took to X with a cringe-worthy post that failed to score. His melodramatic message warned that women’s lives are at stake if voters don’t reject former president Donald Trump. Unfortunately for him, it didn’t go over well with many of his followers.

The former basketball player posted an image of his King County ballot with a dire message: “Vote like women’s lives depend on it – because it does. It is a privilege and a responsibility.” Now, Schrempf’s memory of history seems as spotty as the public’s memory of his career: forgotten. Trump was president just a few years ago and women weren’t dying en masse or seeking out back-alley abortions. Maybe Schrempf mistook his binge session of “The Handmaid’s Tale” for a documentary, but women weren’t being subjugated, unlike in Gaza — ironically, a place progressives like Schrempf are keen to support.

Unsurprisingly, the post didn’t exactly light the world on fire. Who would’ve thought that barking orders from a man about how to save women’s lives wouldn’t resonate? Many users responded, ready to vote like women’s lives depend on it — just not for Kamala Harris.

More from Jason Rantz: Viral video shows it’s easy to print fraudulent ballots in King County. But are they counted?

We get that he feels threatened by Trump, but is Detlef Schrempf truly this ignorant?

Detlef Schrempf didn’t even have the guts to name a candidate or clearly explain how women’s lives were supposedly at risk. Instead, he’s opted for over-the-top, baseless fearmongering about the “threat” of Trump, doing everything but providing a rational argument.

Just last month, Schrempf accused Trump of sounding like a Nazi during Kristallnacht in November 1938 after the former president said a way to tackle the rampant retail crime crisis around the country is to allow police to do their jobs.

“If you had one day, like one real, rough nasty day with the drugstores as an example,” Trump said about policing at a campaign stop in Pennsylvania. “One rough hour — and I mean real rough — the word will get out, and it will end immediately — end immediately.”

Schrempf posted a very edited video of the speech with the comment: “Sounds very much like Kristallnacht Nov 1938. Do his supporters have any idea?”

You’d like to think a German might know more about Kristallnacht and, perhaps, even have some respect for the Jews who were terrorized. But it appears Schrempf thinks it was the Jews who were criminals deserving of such harsh treatment. But, hey, he got his Nazi reference in, so he must have considered his post mission accomplished.

More from Jason Rantz: Seattle school investigating antisemitism is hosting antisemitic conference

Listen to The Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3-7 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here. Follow Jason Rantz on X, InstagramYouTube and Facebook.

Rantz: Detlef Schrempf apparently thinks women will die if Donald Trump is elected, but post backfires