More than 33,000 members of Boeing’s machinist’s union voted on a new contract Wednesday. If passed, the contract would end a more than month-long strike.

Boeing’s latest offer includes pay raises of 35% over four years, $7,000 ratification bonuses and the retention of performance bonuses that Boeing previously wanted to eliminate. The employees on strike have fought hard to have traditional pension plans return, something Boeing ended a decade ago. The company has held firm that pensions will not be returning.

More details: Boeing reports $6 billion Q3 loss, second-worst quarter in company history

However, while the new offer would not restore the pension plan, it would increase the amount of contributions to 401(k) retirement plans that Boeing would match. Boeing’s 401(k) match will increase to a 100% match of the first 8% employees contribute.

KIRO Newsradio was outside the Angels of the Winds Arena Wednesday afternoon asking members if they decided to vote yes or no for the contract.

Dirk White said he is voting no.

“There’s still things that could be done better,” he said. “As far as the retirement portion goes, the pay increase is good, but there’s still things and then also in vacation accrual and other things like that long-term security for those younger employees.”

Another member said they were “definitely voting no.”

“I felt that way since I first saw the contract,” they said.

KIRO Newsradio observed that while members voting no were more vocal than members voting yes, some, like John Schotanus, still opted for yes.

“I believe it’s a fair contract,” he added. “I believe that a lot of people are misinformed on what’s going on and they’re not reading the whole thing.”

‘It’s a lot better than the last two:’ Boeing machinists mull latest contract proposal

One member said, “I’m hoping it’s a yes vote. We can get back. We have another four years, we can have another contract, and we can regress the issues that we need.”

If approved, members could be going back to work as soon as Friday. If rejected, there will be more missed paychecks and some told KIRO Newsradio they will immediately look for temporary jobs. It would also mean Boeing would continue to lose an estimated $1 million a day.

Vote tallying started at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Contributing: Julia Dallas, Steve Coogan and Frank Sumrall, MyNorthwest; Sam Campbell, KIRO Newsradio staff

Follow @http://twitter.com/Mynorthwest