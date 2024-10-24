Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST WEATHER

Overnight freezing temps have returned as Seattle’s first frost is just days away

Oct 24, 2024, 11:43 AM

first frost...

Seattle leaves with frost (Photo courtesy of Susanne Nilsson via Flickr)

(Photo courtesy of Susanne Nilsson via Flickr)

Ted Buehner's Profile Picture

BY TED BUEHNER


KIRO Newsradio Meteorologist

With the nights getting longer with less than two months to go until the winter solstice (Dec. 21), any nighttime clearing of the skies can result in freezing temperatures. We have reached that time of year when it is time to take protective actions from the colder outdoors.

For vulnerable frost and freeze-sensitive potted plants, the time has arrived to bring them indoors.

More PNW weather: Rain, blustering winds to fade in Western WA until the weekend

The average date for the first frost of the fall season varies widely across Western Washington. For cooler outlying areas like Olympia, Chehalis, Shelton, Monroe, and Arlington, that average first frost date just recently passed. For Seattle, the average first frost is just days away – Oct. 28. Everett is Oct. 26, and Bellingham is Nov. 1.

Other protective actions from colder weather include disconnecting and draining hoses and placing insulated covers on outdoor faucets. If there are windows that leak cold air from the outside, add insulation to those windows. That effort helps with heating bills, too!

This time of year, there are usually periods of rain and then higher pressure building onshore ahead of the next weather system, resulting in clearing skies and cool nighttime temperatures.

More from Ted Buehner: Western WA does not have to worry about hurricanes, just bomb cyclones

This weather pattern will be the case through the end of this month with a mix of rain events and sunshine. Right now, it looks like higher pressure is expected to result in drier conditions for Halloween. Trick or treaters will likely avoid getting wet during their neighborhood adventures, though temperatures will be rather cool in the 40s during the evening.

Like a switch though, wetter, milder weather returns as the calendar rolls over to November. Yet, in the meantime, have that car ice scraper handy and watch for icy spots on the roads during those frosty mornings that lie ahead, particularly on bridges and overpasses.

Ted Buehner is the KIRO Newsradio meteorologist. You can read more of Ted’s stories here and follow him on X

MyNorthwest Weather

first frost...

Ted Buehner

Overnight freezing temps have returned as Seattle’s first frost is just days away

With the nights getting longer, any nighttime clearing of the skies can result in freezing temperatures as the first frost is just days away.

3 hours ago

rain winds western wa...

Ted Buehner

Rain, blustering winds to fade in Western WA until the weekend

This week’s weather will be much quieter after the first significant fall storm with heavy rain and winds moved through Western WA over the weekend.

3 days ago

Strong winds knocked out power to thousands of residents across western Washington this weekend. (P...

Tom Brock

Strong winds in western Washington leave thousands in the dark

A blustery weekend in western Washington has resulted in thousands of homes and businesses losing electrical power.

5 days ago

8 a.m. satellite image. The greatest amount of rainfall is moving into British Columbia. The tail e...

Ted Buehner

Wind, rain and the front edge of La Niña coming through Western Washington

After fine, dry early fall weather, La Niña brings the season’s first respectable Pacific weather system onshore this weekend.

6 days ago

weather rain...

Ted Buehner

Rain, cooler temps and possible mountain snow on tap for WA this week

The early fall weather has had plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures, but this week will be a stark contrast with rainfall and much cooler temperatures.

10 days ago

Image: The northern lights can be seen from a neighborhood in Lake Stevens late on Thursday, Oct. 1...

Julia Dallas

Northern lights visited Washington again this week; what causes them

Washington residents had a chance to see the northern lights this week. This is what causes the phenomenon.

13 days ago

Overnight freezing temps have returned as Seattle’s first frost is just days away