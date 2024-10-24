Overnight freezing temps have returned as Seattle’s first frost is just days away

With the nights getting longer with less than two months to go until the winter solstice (Dec. 21), any nighttime clearing of the skies can result in freezing temperatures. We have reached that time of year when it is time to take protective actions from the colder outdoors.

For vulnerable frost and freeze-sensitive potted plants, the time has arrived to bring them indoors.

The average date for the first frost of the fall season varies widely across Western Washington. For cooler outlying areas like Olympia, Chehalis, Shelton, Monroe, and Arlington, that average first frost date just recently passed. For Seattle, the average first frost is just days away – Oct. 28. Everett is Oct. 26, and Bellingham is Nov. 1.

Other protective actions from colder weather include disconnecting and draining hoses and placing insulated covers on outdoor faucets. If there are windows that leak cold air from the outside, add insulation to those windows. That effort helps with heating bills, too!

This time of year, there are usually periods of rain and then higher pressure building onshore ahead of the next weather system, resulting in clearing skies and cool nighttime temperatures.

This weather pattern will be the case through the end of this month with a mix of rain events and sunshine. Right now, it looks like higher pressure is expected to result in drier conditions for Halloween. Trick or treaters will likely avoid getting wet during their neighborhood adventures, though temperatures will be rather cool in the 40s during the evening.

Like a switch though, wetter, milder weather returns as the calendar rolls over to November. Yet, in the meantime, have that car ice scraper handy and watch for icy spots on the roads during those frosty mornings that lie ahead, particularly on bridges and overpasses.

Ted Buehner is the KIRO Newsradio meteorologist. You can read more of Ted’s stories here and follow him on X