A deadly outbreak of E. coli poisoning tied to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders has expanded, with at least 75 people sick in 13 states, federal health officials said Friday.

A total of 22 people have now been hospitalized, and two have developed a dangerous kidney disease complication, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. One person has died in Colorado.

Three new states have been added to the number of states where sick people live, including the state of Washington, the CDC reported in an update Friday. Illnesses were also reported in Michigan and New Mexico, bringing the total to 13 states.

The CDC’s report states one case of illness was found in Washington. The agency did not confirm where in the state the case was. When MyNorthwest reached out to the CDC for more information about the case, a spokesman suggested contacting the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) or Taylor Farms to get more specific information about the case.

In an email to MyNorthwest Friday, a DOH spokesman referred users to a website page it has created about the E. coli outbreaks. The agency website states that “one Washington resident has been included in this outbreak. This Washington case is likely related to an exposure at a McDonald’s in Colorado. At this time, there are no cases in this outbreak that are linked to a Washington state McDonald’s.”

Taylor Farms has not responded to multiple requests for comment from The Associated Press. The company also has not responded to an email from MyNorthwest.

McDonald’s didn’t identify the distribution point but pulled the burger from menus in several states — mostly in the Midwest and Mountain states — when the outbreak was announced Tuesday.

Another company that runs Burger King restaurants said it gets whole onions from Taylor Farms’ Colorado facility. It stopped using them, although no illnesses had been reported.

The new McDonald’s cases reported Friday were a sharp increase from the original tally of 49 in 10 states. Most illnesses were reported in Colorado, with 26 cases. At least 13 people were sickened in Montana, 11 in Nebraska, 5 each in New Mexico and Utah, 4 each in Missouri and Wyoming, two in Michigan and one each in Iowa, Kansas, Oregon, Wisconsin and Washington, the CDC reported.

Some people who got sick reported traveling to other states before their symptoms started. At least three people said they ate at McDonald’s during their travel. Illnesses were reported between Sept. 27 and Oct. 11.

McDonald’s said Friday it hasn’t removed the Quarter Pounder from additional restaurants, noting that travel appeared to be a factor in some of the cases.

Taylor Farms notified its customers directly about the onion recall but did not tell the public about the recall, an FDA official said. Companies often issue press releases and the FDA sends public notifications for recalls, but they are not required.

While it remains unclear if the recalled onions were the source of the outbreak, several other fast-food restaurants — including Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, KFC and Burger King — pulled onions from some menus in certain areas this week.

Restaurant Brands International, which owns Burger King, said that 5% of its restaurants use whole onions distributed by Taylor Farms’ Colorado facility. They are washed, peeled and sliced by employees.

Even though it wasn’t contacted by health officials and it had no indications of illness, Restaurant Brands said it asked the restaurants that received onions from the Colorado facility to get rid of them.

The dangers of E. coli infection

Victims in this outbreak have been infected with E. coli 0157:H7, a type of bacteria that produces a dangerous toxin. It causes about 74,000 infections in the U.S. annually, leading to more than 2,000 hospitalizations and 61 deaths each year, according to the CDC.

People sickened in the outbreak have already moved to sue McDonald’s, according to court records. According to her lawsuit, Clarissa DeBock ate food from a local McDonald’s in Nebraska on Sept. 18, fell ill on Sept. 23 and sought emergency care two days later before she was diagnosed with an E. coli infection.

Symptoms of E. coli poisoning can occur quickly, within a day or two of eating contaminated food. They typically include fever, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea and signs of dehydration — little or no peeing, increased thirst and dizziness. The infection is especially dangerous for children younger than 5, people who are elderly, pregnant or who have weakened immune systems.

The state DOH posted about E. coli infections on X Friday. It includes the signs of E. coli infections and a link to a tool for those people have experienced symptoms.

Anyone can get an #Ecoli infection. Some groups are at a higher risk of severe illness:

▶️ Children under 5

▶️ Adults 65+

▶️ People with weakened immune systems

If you’ve experienced symptoms of E. coli after consuming food from WA, report it using our new FINS tool at… pic.twitter.com/N7zfQrSFkb — Washington State Department of Health (@WADeptHealth) October 25, 2024

Contributing: The Associated Press; Steve Coogan, MyNorthwest