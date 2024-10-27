Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CHOKEPOINTS

Significant mudslide blocks I-5 north in Bellingham

Oct 27, 2024, 8:17 AM | Updated: 9:52 am

Image: A mudslide closed all lanes of I-5 north in Bellingham early in the morning of Sunday, Oct. ...

A mudslide closed all lanes of I-5 north in Bellingham early in the morning of Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (Photo courtesy of the Washington State Department of Transportation/@wsdot_north on X)

(Photo courtesy of the Washington State Department of Transportation/@wsdot_north on X)

Tom Brock's Profile Picture

BY TOM BROCK


KIRO Newsradio

An early morning mudslide in Bellingham shut down all lanes of I-5 north Sunday.

As of 9:15 a.m., the freeway remains closed just north Bellingham’s Iowa Street, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported on X.

The agency reported the I-5 south lanes are also affected by the slide. But cars and trucks are getting through on that side of the freeway.

In its 9:15 a.m. update, WSDOT reported “about 2,000 cubic yards of debris spilled across lanes of I-5.”

There is no ETA to reopen the freeway, the agency has reported.

MyNorthwest traffic: Check out our Western Washington map

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area. They say those who need to go north through Bellingham should look for alternate routes to get around the freeway.

The agency confirmed on X just after 7:30 a.m. a mudslide is what caused the freeway closure. At that time, transportation officials reported on X that Whatcom County was getting soaked with rain. Close to two inches of rain fell in the Bellingham area Sunday morning.

WSDOT also reported there is also a lot of flooding on local roads in Bellingham and Whatcom County.

A mudslide covers the freeway in Bellingham, shutting down all northbound lanes. (Photo: Wash. Dept. of Transportation)

A mudslide covers the freeway in Bellingham, shutting down all northbound lanes. (Photo: Washington State Department of Transportation/@wsdot_north on X)

More Chokepoints content: Direct route between Mukilteo and Everett to be cut for a year

WSDOT, via its @wsdot_north X account, first alerted travelers of an “incident” in a post at 4:46 a.m. 

Contributing: Steve Coogan, MyNorthwest

Tom Brock is a reporter, editor and anchor at KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of Tom’s stories here.

Chokepoints

Image: A mudslide closed all lanes of I-5 north in Bellingham early in the morning of Sunday, Oct. ...

Tom Brock

Significant mudslide blocks I-5 north in Bellingham

A mudslide in Bellingham shut down all lanes of I-5 Sunday morning. Drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible.

5 hours ago

Image: Drivers traveling on I-5 south near Joint Base Lewis McChord saw significant delays during t...

Steve Coogan

Collision on I-5 south near JBLM causes travel issues for commuters

Drivers traveling on I-5 south near Joint Base Lewis McChord should expect significant delays Friday afternoon.

2 days ago

Lower Spokane Bridge...

Frank Sumrall

Lower Spokane Street Bridge closed all weekend for repairs

SDOT is closing the Spokane Street Swing Bridge, also known as the lower bridge, all weekend to complete repair work.

2 days ago

Mukilteo Everett bridge...

Chris Sullivan

Direct route between Mukilteo and Everett to be cut for a year

Here is a Halloween trick: Turning 500 feet into 10 miles. How do you do that? You close a vital bridge between Everett and Mukilteo.

3 days ago

Image: A Good To Go! Flex Pass is seen in a car in the state of Washington on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2...

Chris Sullivan

Sullivan: Wait, Flex Passes go bad? Who knew?

Another really good reason to check your Good To Go statement every month when you get your email notification? Your Flex Pass may not last forever.

3 days ago

Sound Transit security...

Bill Kaczaraba

Mass problems for Western Washington’s mass transit

Those who take Western Washington's Sound Transit are having their patience challenged after a series of incidents.

5 days ago

Significant mudslide blocks I-5 north in Bellingham