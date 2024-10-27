(Photo courtesy of the Washington State Department of Transportation/@wsdot_north on X)

An early morning mudslide in Bellingham shut down all lanes of I-5 north Sunday.

As of 9:15 a.m., the freeway remains closed just north Bellingham’s Iowa Street, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported on X.

The agency reported the I-5 south lanes are also affected by the slide. But cars and trucks are getting through on that side of the freeway.

In its 9:15 a.m. update, WSDOT reported “about 2,000 cubic yards of debris spilled across lanes of I-5.”

There is no ETA to reopen the freeway, the agency has reported.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area. They say those who need to go north through Bellingham should look for alternate routes to get around the freeway.

The agency confirmed on X just after 7:30 a.m. a mudslide is what caused the freeway closure. At that time, transportation officials reported on X that Whatcom County was getting soaked with rain. Close to two inches of rain fell in the Bellingham area Sunday morning.

WSDOT also reported there is also a lot of flooding on local roads in Bellingham and Whatcom County.

WSDOT, via its @wsdot_north X account, first alerted travelers of an “incident” in a post at 4:46 a.m.

