Vandalism impacts Comcast customers in South King County

Oct 27, 2024, 10:40 AM | Updated: 10:50 am

Comcast crews were on site in South King County to complete repairs Saturday, Oct. 27, 2024 after an incident of vandalism led to customers losing service. (Image courtesy of KIRO 7)

BY STEVE COOGAN


Some Xfinity and Comcast Business customers around South King County experienced service outages Saturday after two of the company’s cable lines were damaged in a case of vandalism.

The incident took place around 9 a.m. Saturday, according to KIRO 7.

“Our dedicated network maintenance crews were onsite that morning to repair the damaged cable. Traffic control and construction support were required to access the damaged cable safely,” a Comcast spokesperson confirmed in a statement to MyNorthwest Sunday morning. 

Service was restored by 4 a.m. Sunday, the statement concluded.

The vandalism incident occurred in South King County, the spokesperson also confirmed to MyNorthwest.

At this time, it is not known whether area police are investigating the incident.

Crime blotter: Reporting the crimes committed in the Puget Sound region

Previous Comcast vandalism disclosed in other Washington counties

Comcast disclosed on a company website in May some Xfinity and Comcast Business customers in Kitsap County experienced an interruption to their services, when the company’s cable lines “were damaged due to vandalism.”

The website post included a photo of a severed cable line on a roadside.

A Comcast spokesperson said to The Seattle Times in an email at that time the affected cities and towns included Bainbridge Island, Hansville, Indianola, Kingston, Poulsbo, Silverdale and Suquamish.

Previous coverage: Recent utility vandalism impacts residents in Kitsap, King counties

The company’s network maintenance crews initially waited for safety officials to provide access to the damaged lines. From there, technicians replaced the damaged lines to get customers back online. Comcast reported the issue was resolved by 5 p.m. the day of the vandalism was reported.

Comcast also reported in a similar company website post in early April another cable issue as a result of vandalism. The company stated customers in Tacoma and several areas of Pierce County experienced an interruption to their services due vandals damaging cable lines.

When events like this happen, the company has previously suggested to customers they check for outages or service issues at xfinity.com/status or on the Xfinity app.

Steve Coogan is the lead editor of MyNorthwest. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Steve on X, or email him here.

