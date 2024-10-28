Girl escapes attempted kidnapping in Tacoma, suspect on the loose

Police are looking for a man accused of kidnapping a young girl in Tacoma.

The attempted kidnapping happened near Pacific Avenue and 17th Street at 11 a.m. Sunday.

According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), the man followed the young victim for several blocks before pulling her into his car, a red four-door Toyota.

He later stopped at a store down the street on 6th Avenue. When he left the vehicle, the victim escaped and called 911.

“This is a pretty busy area in general for Tacoma,” KIRO 7 reporter Ranji Sinha said. “I mean, we’re right across from the Tacoma Art Museum. The U.S. District Court is nearby. The Convention Center and the University of Washington (UW).”

The case is being investigated as an attempted kidnapping or luring. If anyone has any additional information, they are urged to call TPD.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

