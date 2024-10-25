(Photo courtesy of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Washington)

A Bainbridge Island man and the former CEO of S-Ray Inc. is wanted by the FBI.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington reported Stephen Baird, 69, is wanted for failing to show up for sentencing in U.S. District Court in Seattle.

Baird, formerly from Bainbridge Island, defrauded investors by making false statements about his company’s product development, stated U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman. Baird falsely claimed S-Ray Inc. obtained FDA authorization to market a dental device.

S-Ray Inc.’s Facebook, with the last post in 2017, states the company “is a biotech dental company that is developing a low-cost 3D imaging system based on a patented Ultrasound platform for use by dentists.”

According to the attorney’s office, Baird was indicted in February 2023 and pleaded guilty in May 2024.

“His failure to appear means he may face additional prison time for violating his appearance bond,” the attorney’s office stated.

Gorman said Baird’s scheme started in 2012 and defrauded some 200 investors of $10.75 million. Baird told investors their money would be used to bring a product to market but instead, Baird used more than half of the investors’s money — some $5.7 million — for his family’s personal expenses, including buying a luxury car and a waterfront house on Bainbridge Island.

Many of the investors appeared in court Friday to testify against Baird, according to Gorman.

“Some investors lost their entire retirement savings, the college tuitions for their children and grandchildren, and for one 94-year-old investor, the loss means choosing between medications and other daily needs,” the attorney’s office stated.

Judge Richard A. Jones issued the warrant for his arrest.

Gorman said if anyone knows where Baird is, they are urged to contact the FBI at 206-622-0460 and ask for the duty agent.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office is also seeking forfeiture of a ranch in Terrebonne, Oregon that Barid paid for using the fraudulent money. The court entered a preliminary order of forfeiture with respect to the property.

The case is being investigated by the FBI and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Seth Wilkinson and Jehiel Baer, and Special Assistant United States Attorney Jessica M. Ly.

