A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murdering his three younger siblings and his parents at their home in Fall City early Monday.

The three children killed in the mass shooting were identified as Benjamin Humiston, 13, Joshua Humiston, 9 and Katheryn Humiston, 7. In addition, the children’s parents who were also killed were identified as 43-year-old Mark Humiston and 42-year-old Sarah Humiston.

The 15-year-old was charged with five counts of aggravated murder in the first degree and one count of attempted murder in the first degree, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. The attempted murder charge has a firearm enhancement and each of the six charges has a domestic violence designation.

The teen is currently in secure detention at the Clark Child and Family Justice Center in Seattle, however, prosecutors may ask for the case to be moved to adult court.

A fourth child shot at the home — an 11-year-old — was released from the hospital Tuesday and is expected to live.

The Humistons home-schooled their children and Mark Humiston was an electrical engineer at Hargis Engineers in Seattle.

Hargis released a statement saying in part: “We are blindsided and saddened by the tragic events that have led to the loss of a respected colleague, mentor and friend. Mark’s leadership and vision were integral within our firm, and he will be greatly missed.”

Accused teenager makes first court appearance

The 15-year-old first appeared in court on Tuesday at the Patricia H. Clarke Children and Family Justice Center. Court-appointed attorneys told the court the teen exercised his option not to be present in court.

More details: Teen suspected of killing 5 in Fall City has first court appearance in case

The judge found probable cause for five counts of murder in the first degree and one count of attempted murder. Campagna originally ruled the teen would remain in custody.

“I find the allegations, which have not been filed yet, nor proven are of the greatest possible seriousness,” Campagna said. “They create the highest possible risk to community safety, and I order secure detention.”

KIRO Newsradio spoke with neighbors who were fond of the family.

“I just keep seeing their faces, those children,” neighbor Lynn said. “I don’t know the details or anything. But I know something terrible happened there.”

‘A difficult scene:’ 5 killed, including 3 juveniles, in mass shooting at Fall City home

Investigators still haven’t determined exactly what happened in the house on Lake Alice Road. What they know is there were seven people living in the house and three children and two adults were shot to death. Another teen was shot at least once and is in stable condition.

“Very, very sad,” King County Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall told KIRO Newsradio in a press conference near the scene of the crime. “Very disturbed. I know that my team will do an excellent job in investigating this and we will determine the facts related to this incident.”

Now that the teen has been charged, he will be arraigned Friday afternoon.

Contributing: Steve Coogan, MyNorthwest

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.

James Lynch is a reporter at KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of James’ stories here. Follow James on X, or email him here.