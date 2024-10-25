Close
MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Marysville Police: No threat found as Marysville Pilchuck High School ends lockdown

Oct 25, 2024, 10:54 AM | Updated: 1:05 pm

Marysville high school...

A Marysville Police Department (MPD) vehicle. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Marysville Police Department (MPD) reported Friday morning that it had sent over a large response team at Marysville Pilchuck High School (MPHS) while the school was under a lockdown.

According to the school, all students and staff are safe. There was no shooter on campus, according to KIRO Newsradio.

“At no time did we find anybody on campus that shouldn’t be there,” Marysville Police Commander Robb Lamoureux said. “We did not find any weapons there. We did not come across any threats to students or staff.”

More local crime: Boy, 15, charged with murder of 3 siblings, parents in Fall City mass shooting

During MPD’s investigation, the department learned that the 911 call was a voiceover internet protocol call out of California. MPD believes it is very likely the call was a swatting call —  an act of criminal harassment by deceiving an emergency service into sending police or an emergency service response team to a certain location.

According to Lamoureux, the phone call indicated that there was an active shooter at MPHS.

More on WA schools: Seattle Public Schools announces closures and consolidations

“Out of an abundance of caution, MPHS is currently on lockdown due to a reported safety concern,” the school wrote in a press release on social media. “Law enforcement is on-site and investigating the report. We will provide an update as soon as possible. Again, all students and staff are safe.”

Yesterday was the 10-year anniversary of a shooting at MPHS.

Police are asking the public to keep 911 lines open for emergencies only.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Contributing: Steve Coogan, MyNorthwest

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

