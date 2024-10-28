Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MONEY

Seattle Storm tops the WNBA as most valuable franchise

Oct 28, 2024, 12:02 PM

Image: Nika Muhl of the Seattle Storm, left, and Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever watch the actio...

Nika Muhl of the Seattle Storm, left, and Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever watch the action while a player shoots a free throw during their matchup at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. (Photo: Steph Chambers, Getty Images)

(Photo: Steph Chambers, Getty Images)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

It was a blockbuster year for the WNBA, with Caitlin Clark joining the league. It was an even bigger year for the Seattle Storm as the team became the most valuable franchise in the league.

Purchased for $10 million from the Clay Bennett group that moved the Sonics to Oklahoma City, the team now tops the association with an estimated value of $151 million despite being in a smaller market.

“We are in the middle of a sea change,” Seattle Storm co-owner Ginny Gilder told the Puget Sound Business Journal. “We got a valuation that really has started to change the landscape of valuations for women’s sports.”

Halloween forecast updates: How much rain will there be this week?

Gilder said that when she, Lisa Brummel and Dawn Trudeau bought the team, they knew they would make money. The team is now valued at 15 times what they paid for it.

There’s no doubt that the league benefits from the Catlin Clark halo effect, but the Storm saw a significant revenue boost before that even happened. In 2022, there was a significant uptick in ticket sales following the team’s move from Everett to the larger Climate Pledge Arena. There was a 94% revenue increase from 2021 to 2023.

In July, the WNBA entered an 11-year media rights deal with Disney, Amazon Prime and NBC, which was reportedly worth $200 million. It is expected to boost player salaries and revenues.

Storm legend Sue Bird, a four-time WNBA champion and five-time Olympic gold medalist, joined the team’s ownership group, Force 10 Hoops, on April 24.

Stacy Rost: The winners and losers after Seahawks’ defeat to Buffalo

Force 10 opened the team’s $64 million training facility and headquarters in Interbay in April, just before the 2024 season began. The Storm is one of only two WNBA teams with its own practice facility.

Starbucks and Providence Swedish are founding partners of the facility.

“These partnerships are comprehensive,” President and CEO Alicia Valavanis told the Business Journal.

The contract amounts for each are generally in “the mid-six to low-seven figures,” she said.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here

Money

Image: Nika Muhl of the Seattle Storm, left, and Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever watch the actio...

Bill Kaczaraba

Seattle Storm tops the WNBA as most valuable franchise

The Seattle Storm has become the most valuable franchise in the WNBA, reported by the Puget Sound Business Journal.

3 hours ago

Image: A McDonald's Quarter Pounder hamburger and a bag of french fries are shown in New York City'...

The MyNorthwest staff with wire reports

Washington added to list of states affected by E. coli infections linked to McDonald’s

Three new states have been added to the number of states where sick people live, including the state of Washington, the CDC said Friday.

3 days ago

microsoft ceo...

Frank Sumrall

Microsoft’s value surges, causing CEO’s salary to reach incredible figure

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's total compensation for the year 2024 surged 63% to $79.1 million, according to a recent filing.

3 days ago

Image: Striking union workers stand in front of signs that read 'No pension/No planes! in response ...

Sam Campbell

Boeing union members on strike return to picket lines after latest offer voted down

Unionized machinists on strike hit the picket lines Thursday, less than 12 hours after the latest contract offer from Boeing was voted down.

4 days ago

Seattle schools, strike, exemption...

Julia Dallas

Seattle Public Schools announces closures and consolidations

Seattle Public Schools announced Thursday, via its website, which schools will be merging.

4 days ago

Photo: More than 33,000 members of Boeing's machinist's union are set to vote on a new contract Wed...

MyNorthwest and KIRO Newsradio staff

Machinist union strike to go on after members reject new Boeing offer

Machinist union workers have voted to reject the latest contract offer from Boeing and they will continue their strike.

5 days ago

Seattle Storm tops the WNBA as most valuable franchise