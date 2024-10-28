A fugitive wanted in Colorado was arrested by Seattle police Sunday night after causing a scene in Capitol Hill.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) reported officers arrested a 58-year-old man for making threats at an LGBTQ Seattle nightclub and punching an employee.

SPD said officers were sent to the nightclub in the 1500 block of Broadway on Sunday at 9:20 p.m. after the man asked an employee about the cover fee and reportedly got upset.

The man allegedly made statements about “shooting up the club.” The employee told officers the man then allegedly threw objects at him.

A witness also told police the man talked about “shooting up the club” and punched an employee before leaving.

Seattle nightlife officers then tracked the man to Broadway and East John Street, where he was arrested, according to SPD.

While being transported to the King County Jail, the man also reportedly made threats to officers. He was subsequently booked into jail on charges including assault 4, three counts of felony harassment and was wanted on a fugitive warrant for DUI from Denver, Colorado.

