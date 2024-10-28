Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

Fugitive arrested by SPD after allegedly making threats at LGBTQ nightclub

Oct 28, 2024, 3:49 PM

Photo: A Seattle Police Department vehicle....

A Seattle Police Department vehicle. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A fugitive wanted in Colorado was arrested by Seattle police Sunday night after causing a scene in Capitol Hill.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) reported officers arrested a 58-year-old man for making threats at an LGBTQ Seattle nightclub and punching an employee.

More local crime: Street takeovers run rampant over weekend in multiple cities

SPD said officers were sent to the nightclub in the 1500 block of Broadway on Sunday at 9:20 p.m. after the man asked an employee about the cover fee and reportedly got upset.

The man allegedly made statements about “shooting up the club.” The employee told officers the man then allegedly threw objects at him.

A witness also told police the man talked about “shooting up the club” and punched an employee before leaving.

Seattle nightlife officers then tracked the man to Broadway and East John Street, where he was arrested, according to SPD.

Other news: Suspect’s car identified in ballot drop box fires in Washington and Oregon

While being transported to the King County Jail, the man also reportedly made threats to officers. He was subsequently booked into jail on charges including assault 4, three counts of felony harassment and was wanted on a fugitive warrant for DUI from Denver, Colorado.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.

Crime Blotter

Photo: A shell gas station clerk allegedly shot at a customer....

James Lynch

Seattle gas station clerk arrested after allegedly shooting at customer

A Seattle gas station clerk is facing charges after police said he opened fire on a customer following an argument over a container of ice.

42 minutes ago

Photo: A Seattle Police Department vehicle....

Julia Dallas

Fugitive arrested by SPD after allegedly making threats at LGBTQ nightclub

A fugitive wanted in Colorado was arrested by Seattle police Sunday night after causing a scene in Capitol Hill.

3 hours ago

Photo: In this image made from a video provided by KGW8, authorities investigate smoke pouring out ...

Matt Markovich

Incendiary attacks on ballot drop boxes in Washington, Oregon spark election security concerns

Authorities were investigating after early morning fires ballot drop box fires in Portland, Oregon, and Vancouver, Washington.

7 hours ago

street takeovers...

Frank Sumrall

Street takeovers run rampant over weekend in multiple cities

Street takeovers were in abundance this weekend in Seattle, Tukwila and other neighboring cities in Western Washington.

10 hours ago

tacoma kidnapping...

Frank Sumrall

Girl escapes attempted kidnapping in Tacoma, suspect on the loose

This Tacoma case is being investigated as an attempted kidnapping or luring. If anyone has any information, they are urged to call TPD.

11 hours ago

Police arrested a convicted felon accused of randomly firing shots from his tiny home on Meyers Way...

Tom Brock

Tiny home village shooting ends with suspect’s arrest

Seattle police arrested a 73-year-old convicted felon after they say he randomly fired shots at a tiny home village where he lived.

2 days ago

Fugitive arrested by SPD after allegedly making threats at LGBTQ nightclub