Seattle police report that at least 53 cars were broken into in less than two hours early Monday morning right outside the University of Washington.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), they believe at least two individuals driving a black Mercedes around 15th Avenue Northeast and 17th Avenue Northeast between 2 a.m. and 3:45 a.m. may be responsible. Police suspect the culprits used metal baseball bats to break into the vehicles.

Most of the break-ins happened along Greek Row, where fraternity and sorority houses are located.

KIRO 7 interviewed two students who had their cars broken into and witnessed one of the break-ins. Freshman Nick Walker said he and his roommate saw the incident from the third floor of their fraternity house on 17th Avenue Northeast.

“I was shocked,” Walker said. “Like I never really have experienced anything like that before.”

Sophomore Valentina recounted waking up to a group text stating that several cars, including hers, had been broken into overnight.

“And my driver-side window was smashed and I was like, well this is an awesome way to start my day,” Valentina said.

Most of the victims said nothing was stolen from their vehicles.

“You never think it’s going to happen to you and then it does,” Valentina said.

Students expressed a desire for better vehicle security measures. One fraternity has new surveillance cameras.

“Because that was like a Sunday night,” Walker said. “Like people are just resting inside and are just chilling with their families and they have to deal with something like this.”

Seattle police confirmed they responded to the area after receiving the call, but the suspects had already left by the time they arrived. Currently, no arrests have been made in the case.