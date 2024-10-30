Left-wing media outlets and the progressive pundits they amplify are using the Kamala Harris campaign strategy of labeling Donald Trump a fascist and Nazi. It’s disturbing, but thankfully falling flat — and for good reason.

MSNBC to CNN and The Seattle Times to The New York Times have helped Democrats downplay the antisemitic protests plaguing college campuses and city streets. Rather than call them hate rallies calling for the destruction of Israel while justifying Hamas terrorism, the media propped them up as legitimate and reasonable protests advocating for a “free Palestine.” Yet Trump holds a political rally at Madison Square Garden, a location the Left didn’t want him in because New York City is supposed to be their territory, and it’s compared to a literal Nazi rally.

MSNBC and Washington Post editor Jonathan Capehart introduced the rally to viewers as “particularly chilling because in 1939 more than 20,000 supporters of a different fascist leader, Adolf Hitler, packed the garden for a so-called Pro America rally, a rally where speakers voiced antisemitic rhetoric from a stage draped with Nazi banners.”

If Capehart and his like-minded, broken media members want to see what a Nazi looks like in 2024, perhaps they should have visited one of the anti-Israel encampments at Columbia University, the University of California, Los Angeles or the University of Washington, rather than defending the antisemites as “passionate” protesters.

Is calling Donald Trump a Nazi helping Kamala Harris?

This collective “Trump is a Nazi” strategy is meant as a last-ditch effort to keep Trump from the White House. It’s as pathetic as it is transparent. And even Democrats know it.

The New York Times obtained a leaked email from the leading Kamala Harris super PAC, Future Forward, warning that the personal attacks against Trump are “Not That Persuasive.” Anti-Trump pollster Frank Luntz sounded the alarms on CNN that the endless attacks, rather than a focus on policy, are backfiring on Harris. And as the “Trump is a Nazi” nonsense escalated, Harris erased any modest lead she once held.

Rather than course correct, left-wing media is steering into the campaign skidding off the road either with host comments or their guest’s unhinged commentary.

Left-wing media shows no interest or capability of course correcting

Watching MSNBC or CNN is already a marathon of self-loathing and punishment. But tuning in during the final days of the election? That’s practically a masterclass in masochism. And it’s dangerous.

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace stupidly claimed the stakes of the presidential election are “literally … life and death for every woman in America.” Harris surrogate Philippe Reines told viewers on MSNBC that he and host Jen Psaki may find themselves in jail under a Trump presidency. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) even claimed on CNN that Trump is planning to build “internment camps” where she may end up as a prisoner.

The same voices who criticize Trump’s rhetoric for making mean jokes are trying to cause a panic. But their unhinged, bad faith rants are more likely to incite more violence against Trump than they are to create support for Harris. Meanwhile, they just further divide the country, while giving Americans more reason not to trust their reporting or analysis. But they don’t seem to care because they’re trying to convince us they’re fighting literal Nazis. Just not the ones that represent the base of the Democratic Party.

