Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LIFESTYLE

How many passengers set sail in Seattle’s 2024 cruise season?

Oct 30, 2024, 12:44 PM | Updated: 2:18 pm

Photo: A cruise ship leaving the Seattle. Seattle's 2024 cruise season saw nearly 2 million revenue...

A cruise ship leaving the Seattle. Seattle's 2024 cruise season saw nearly 2 million revenue passengers. (Photo: @harry_nl via Flickr Creative Commons)

(Photo: @harry_nl via Flickr Creative Commons)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Seattle is sunsetting its robust cruise season for 2024, with the last ship disembarking from Pier 66 Tuesday.

According to a news release from the Port of Seattle on Monday, the 2024 Alaska cruise season saw 276 vessel calls and 1.75 million revenue passengers.

Liz Johnson, Senior Director of Tourism Development at Visit Seattle, told MyNorthwest she was not surprised by the number of passengers.

“We know that Alaska is a popular cruise destination, and these initial numbers are in line with pre-season projections provided by the Port of Seattle,” Johnson said via email. “We’ve seen a trend of growth in visitors cruising out of Seattle; the cruise lines recognize what a desirable port we have here in the city and I expect those numbers to remain elevated for coming seasons as well.”

Previous cruise coverage: Seattle expecting record-breaking cruise year as first ship sets sail

She added that the transformed Seattle Waterfront definitely contributed to the city’s tourism and significantly impacted the Seattle cruise passenger experience. Johnson cited the opening of the Seattle Aquarium’s Ocean Pavilion and widened green spaces along Alaskan Way.

“Making that connection between the Waterfront and Pike Place Market, two of the city’s iconic visitor attractions, is a huge boon to visitors and locals alike,” she said.

Johnson added that the cruise season is “incredibly important to our 780+ plus members and the entire visitor economy.”

She spoke with Liz Philpot, the founder of Eat Seattle Tours, who noted that cruise ship visitors are vital for her local food tour business and that she notices a drop when cruise season is over. Johnson said during cruise season, businesses hire extra employees to deal with the increase in customers.

“This, in turn, supports our larger economy as those extra paychecks are, in turn, put back into the region,” she explained.

Travis Mayfield: Downtown Seattle showing signs of life, is it making a comeback?

MyNorthwest asked how much tourism growth Johnson thinks Seattle can withstand as the number of cruise passengers grows.

“We trust the Port of Seattle to balance the needs of the community and the environment, something they’ve done admirably so far with their participation in the Green Corridor and the introduction of shore power at each of the cruise berths,” she responded.

She said that Visit Seattle works with BIAs and community leaders outside of downtown to send visitors to different neighborhoods they might not otherwise experience.

“Especially in support of small and minority-owned businesses throughout the city,” she added.

Johnson shared that she’s excited for next year when visitors will get to see the completed overlook, a new playground at Pier 58 and better pedestrian access into Pioneer Square.

The Port of Seattle said it expects 299 vessel calls and 1.9 million revenue passengers during the 2025 cruise season.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.

Lifestyle

Photo: A cruise ship leaving the Seattle. Seattle's 2024 cruise season saw nearly 2 million revenue...

Julia Dallas

How many passengers set sail in Seattle’s 2024 cruise season?

According to a news release from the Port of Seattle on Monday, the 2024 Alaska cruise season saw 276 vessel calls and 1.75 million revenue passengers.

2 hours ago

FILE - The logo for Tupperware Brands appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Sto...

Associated Press

Court approves Tupperware’s sale to lenders, paving way for brand’s exit from bankruptcy

NEW YORK (AP) — A U.S. bankruptcy judge approved a sale of Tupperware Brands on Tuesday, paving the way for the iconic food-shortage company to soon exit Chapter 11 protection and continue offering its products while undergoing a hoped-for revitalization. The sale given the court’s green light in Delaware still is subject to closing conditions. […]

22 hours ago

FILE - Baseball fans watch a spring training exhibition baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirate...

Associated Press

7 steps to forecasting your cash flow needs in retirement

New retirees frequently rhapsodize about the joys of tossing their alarm clocks into the trash and filling their days with whatever activities they find gratifying. But if they’re honest, most new retirees find the financial aspect of the retirement transition to be a little jarring. While retirees are often counseled to estimate that they’ll spend […]

1 day ago

Visitors enter the Lizzie Borden House, site of an 1892 double axe murder, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024...

Associated Press

As Halloween approaches, tourists visit a home with a gruesome past and tunnels said to be haunted

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — “Lizzie Borden took an axe, and gave her mother 40 whacks. When she saw what she had done, she gave her father 41.” That rhyme has been passed down through the generations to describe the horror that took place at the Borden household in 1892. While it’s not entirely accurate, […]

2 days ago

A master plate is seen at United Record Pressing, July 11, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Geor...

Associated Press

Vinyl thrives at United Record Pressing as the nation’s oldest record maker plays a familiar tune

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — During the six decades since United Record Pressing stamped out the Beatles’ first U.S. single, the country’s oldest vinyl record maker has survived 8-tracks, cassettes, CDs, Napster, iPods and streaming services. Now, the Nashville-based company has rebounded so dramatically that some of its equipment and technology has been retrofitted to keep […]

2 days ago

Waves roll in from the Gulf of Mexico toward lots where only empty foundations and debris remain af...

Associated Press

Florida works to bring back tourism to its Gulf Coast following hurricanes Helene and Milton

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tourism officials on Florida’s Gulf Coast say one of the ways concerned people can help the area recover is to visit as tourists, even though some beaches are still closed to the public and debris is still piled next to streets from recent hurricanes Helene and Milton. The tourism promotion […]

2 days ago

How many passengers set sail in Seattle’s 2024 cruise season?