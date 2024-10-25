Close
KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Mayfield: Downtown Seattle showing signs of life, is it making a comeback?

Oct 25, 2024, 6:13 AM | Updated: 9:22 am

downtown seattle...

Downtown Seattle's "Overlook Walk" connecting Pike Place and other downtown areas to the waterfront. (Photo courtesy of the City of Seattle)

(Photo courtesy of the City of Seattle)

Travis Mayfield's Profile Picture

BY TRAVIS MAYFIELD


KIRO Newsradio host and writer

When I say the words “Downtown Seattle,” what image comes to your mind?

For many folks these days, the mental picture isn’t great. And for good reason. It’s been a tough season for downtown Seattle.

Now, let me ask you … when was the last time you were actually in Downtown Seattle?

It had been a minute since I had been downtown. But earlier this fall, we went for dinner. Then a few weeks later, we went for a movie. A day or so later, we went shopping. During a recent weekend, we took the kids to the new park connecting Pike Place Market and the waterfront.

After each recent visit, I have found myself thinking, wow … that is not what I was expecting. There have been crowds, lines, families and life.

I know downtown isn’t perfect and I know there are still significant concerns over the number of unhoused people, crime-heavy hot spots and empty retail and office space. Still, I can’t help feeling hopeful again about what I see with my own eyes.

I know many employees are unhappy about Amazon requiring workers back in the office five days a week, yet I am sure that will only help life flourish downtown.

We can all gripe about the city council, the mayor, the police and so on. However, it does feel like we’ve reached a pivotal new moment — and it’s a moment that maybe you want to see with your own eyes.

If it’s been a while since you were downtown, I would love to invite you to explore the amazing new aquarium extension. Then, after that, why not stroll the dockside promenade? Then climb the terraces that make up the new Overlook Park. Check out the 360-degree views of Elliot Bay, the city skyline and Mt. Rainier from each level. Wander through the market, chat with the vendors and have some food.

I’m not saying every square inch of downtown is perfect. What I am saying is that there is progress and there is life — and it’s worth your time to see it for yourself.

Then, the next time someone says the words “Downtown Seattle,” your mental picture will be a little more up-to-date.

Travis Mayfield is a Seattle-based media personality and a fill-in host on KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of his commentaries and stories here.

