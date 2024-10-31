Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KTTH OPINION

Rantz: Seattle small business hit four times in a few hours, owner says city doesn’t care

Oct 31, 2024, 10:31 AM

YouTube video
Jason Rantz's Profile Picture

BY JASON RANTZ


AM 770 KTTH host

The Seattle crime crisis claims another victim as Turntables and Trails in Lake City becomes the latest small business to be targeted. Brazen thieves struck four times within hours, leaving the owner feeling abandoned by a city that, according to him, “just doesn’t care about small businesses.”

“Probably due to a whole series of ‘perfect storm’ moments, you know, I guess it kind of worked out for (the thieves),” Spencer Carson told “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH.

Carson initially got an alarm of a potential break-in at 11 p.m. last Friday. But when a nearby employee checked the premises, there was nothing suspicious. A second alarm went off around midnight, but again, everything looked fine, according to surveillance cameras Carson was reviewing remotely.

Finally, the alarm went off a third time around 1 a.m., and again, everything looked fine from inside the business.

After the third seemingly false alarm, Carson shut off the alarm system because he was scheduled for an early flight. That turned out to be a mistake.

“So, I shut off the alarm, and I think about 30 minutes later, they came back and realized the alarm wasn’t on anymore and proceeded to raid the place,” Carson explained.

More from Jason Rantz: Seattle business owners turn to private security as crime rises, police staffing dwindles

What did the thieves steal from this Seattle small business?

It appeared the thieves were attempting to break into the Seattle small business multiple times without triggering the alarm, but when they realized it was no longer on, they made a more bold move to get in.

“Clearly, they had a while to pry the door open,” Carson said. “I mean, it was bolted pretty good with extra brackets over where the actual deadbolt is, and they still pried it open.”

Video surveillance showed what appeared to be two people rummaging through the store stealing clothing. But they left some of the higher valued items for video games and card games.

“They’re not very traceable. They’re easy to sell. They’re easy to throw in a backpack. They’re easy to clear out quickly,” Carson said. “If you want to steal my $3,000 turntable, a pawn shop probably won’t buy it or give you anything for it. You put it on Craigslist, I’m going to see it. My customers are going to see it. So they knew what they were doing, right?”

The damage and stolen products, which also included the iPad they used for credit card transactions and some small PA equipment, will set Carson back approximately $6,000, he said.

More from Jason Rantz: Prominent Seattle business leaders fed up with crime plaguing city as major Starbucks shuts down for safety

Is the nearby homeless encampment to blame?

A homeless encampment has been growing within a stone’s throw of Turntables and Trails. Upwards of 40 or 50 homeless people venture in and out of the encampment throughout the day, and there’s open-air drug use for all to see.

Neighbors have complained that it’s bringing bad elements to the neighborhood. Carson said he doesn’t think the homeless are directly responsible for the break-in, but knows there are nefarious characters who try to take advantage of struggling homeless. It’s those people who could be responsible, though police have no suspects.

Carson believes small businesses like his wouldn’t be targeted as often if the city had a plan to specifically help them.

“It feels like Seattle is a city that just doesn’t care about small businesses,” Carson admitted. “We seem to spend so much time and energy … our council and government pandering to Amazon and Microsoft and Boeing and these giant corporations. It’s important to keep those businesses here and those jobs here, but at the same time, if you don’t help small businesses grow and be successful, they will never survive, and then you lose the job creation of small businesses and the tax revenue of small businesses and, frankly, the community aspect of small businesses.”

More from Jason Rantz: Starbucks joins Amazon in wisely threatening to fire selfish employees who won’t return to office

Seattle small business owner just wants a little help

Carson said he’s not asking for much, but the City of Seattle doesn’t seem to care enough to help small business owners.

One simple request? He’d like to be able to call the police and have them come within a reasonable amount of time. But the Seattle Police Department (SPD) is working under a staff emergency and routinely doesn’t have enough officers to keep the city safe.

“I will 100% assert that over the years, there were times I called the police, and just the response was nonexistent. Nobody ever showed up,” he complained. “And now I call, they actually show up, but it’s still slow. It’s just a limit we have.”

The Seattle business owner would also like to see better outreach to the homeless.

“Generally, homeless encampments create a mess that I’ve got to go out and clean up every morning. And you know, people don’t like stepping over trash to come into my business, so help with stuff like that,” he said.

More from Jason RantzPanic as Seattle restaurants may not survive massive minimum wage shift

Listen to The Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3-7 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here. Follow Jason Rantz on X, InstagramYouTube and Facebook.

Jason Rantz on AM 770 KTTH
  • listen to jason rantzTune in to AM 770 KTTH weekdays at 3-7pm toThe Jason Rantz Show.

Jason Rantz Show

KTTH Opinion

Seattle small business...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Seattle small business hit four times in a few hours, owner says city doesn’t care

After being hit by thieves four times in just a few hours, a Seattle small business owner is calling out city leaders as simply not caring.

3 hours ago

Photo: People wear a Halloween costume to work....

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Please don’t be the adult who wears a Halloween costume to work

It's Halloween on a weekday. This will prompt some adults to wear their Halloween costume to the office. Please don't. You're an adult.

20 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Please Do Not Wear Your Halloween Costume to Work!

Tomorrow is Halloween! In honor of this holiday, Jason Rantz & Jake Skorheim have a PSA for everyone. DON’T DRESS UP IN A COSTUME AND GO TO WORK! Be a normal adult. Cheers to another Double Shot.☕️ Listen to The Jason Rantz Show weekdays from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. on AM 770 KTTH or […]

20 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: A King County Judge Is Protecting A Mass Murder Suspect?!

A King County Superior Court issued an order that protects a mass murder suspect at the expense of press freedoms and your right to be informed about a potential threat. The decision was made without the media being represented and it’s egregiously unconstitutional. But that might be the least of your worries. Listen to The […]

21 hours ago

Vancouver ballot boxes...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: ‘Free Gaza’ activist may be behind Vancouver, Portland ballot box arsons

Sources said ballot boxes in Vancouver and Portland set on fire had markings on it saying "Free Gaza" and "Free Palestine."

1 day ago

Biden garbage...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Joe Biden calls half the country ‘garbage’ and left-wing media pretends we’re stupid

After President Joe Biden called half the country "garbage," left-wing media outlets have bent over backwards to provide cover and spin.

1 day ago

Rantz: Seattle small business hit four times in a few hours, owner says city doesn’t care