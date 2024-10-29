Good news for Starbucks corporate employees hoping to avoid a return to the workplace. They can stay home permanently as a former Starbucks employee if they don’t return to the workplace in January. This is a wise move for the struggling coffee giant.

A memo leaked to Bloomberg News shows Starbucks management promising to discipline employees who refuse to return to the office, “up to, and including, separation.” The move comes as new CEO Brian Niccol announced an end to the remote work policy implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move comes weeks after Amazon leadership made the same demand: return to the office or find another job. It’s long overdue, especially since Starbucks is a company in decline that is desperately trying to recover.

Why do workers at Starbucks, Amazon and elsewhere want to continue remote work?

Despite what Starbucks, Amazon or any remote worker claims, they’re not as efficient while working from home.

If they’re able to get their job done while also doing laundry, walking the dog and watching TV, their plate isn’t full enough or they’re not really done with their job. If this is the case, it’s difficult for managers to track if you’re not working from an office where your workflow can be observed.

There are also workers who have extended their work days to accommodate their laundry and dog-walking breaks. It’s somewhat ironic that the labor force complained for years about wanting a more healthy work-life balance where they have a healthy amount of time away from the office, only to now complain that they can’t keep work exclusively in their homes.

Remote work has been taken advantage of by staff who, understandably, want to avoid commute traffic. For some, the idea of getting dressed in the morning or even brushing their teeth has become a chore now that they’re used to working from home.

Why act shocked about returning to the office?

Some employees act shocked that they’d have to return to the office — as if they’ve never had to work outside the home before. It seems that it’s mostly younger generations of workers who are complaining about an in-office reality.

Some of this is due to lifelong coddling, where adults in their lives told them their feelings should dictate what they should or should not have to put up with. Tough luck. Businesses shouldn’t suffer because they were let down while growing up.

Others got into the job market while only working remotely because of COVID. I sympathize with these workers, but unless they were contractually guaranteed that they’d never have to work from an office, they can’t act surprised. They knew that working from an office is standard practice. And it’s standard for a reason.

Employees are more efficient in the office

You’re more efficient in the office. You make others more efficient, too.

It’s great you’re getting your job done by staying up a bit late to respond to work emails, but the people on the receiving end of that email might not want to wait until it’s convenient for you to get back to them so they can finish their work. What works for them might not work for their colleagues. Remote work has made too many too selfish.

You’re also more collaborative, creative, and dynamic in person.

Interacting with people in real life spawns more creativity and a better culture. A Zoom meeting where you’re also checking your bank account and perusing Netflix for something to watch later hardly makes you present, let alone effective.

How will Starbucks remote workers respond?

There are generally two types of remote worker responses to return-to-work ultimatums from companies like Starbucks or Amazon. They’ll either be overly defensive and combative or they’ll stay silent and begrudgingly return to the office because because both groups know remote work criticisms are valid.

There are very few people who are truly more effective working from home than in an office, but they do exist. Companies can decide how to handle that small cohort. But for the vast majority of workers, they’re better in an office. And it’s not just better for the business, but the businesses around offices that can only survive with a steady flow of foot traffic from employees that work near them.

When Amazon was all work-from-home, local restaurants, coffee shops, and retail suffered in Seattle. Several shut down, cut hours, or made other dramatic moves to try to stay afloat. Economies cannot truly thrive when everyone is working from home.

But there is good news for a Starbucks worker — or anyone else — who still demands to work from home. You can, just not at Starbucks or with any other employer who wants you in the office. You can say no and get a new job, or say no and be fired.

