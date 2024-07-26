Amazon was selling shirts and sweatshirts promoting the death of former President Donald Trump, just days after a failed assassination attempt. The online retailer guaranteed expedited shipping to Amazon Prime customers, even promoting the apparel as “a great option for a Birthday or any special occasion.” The listings were removed after an inquiry by “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH on Thursday, July 25.

The apparel features the text, “The only good Trump is a dead one.” The word “dead” is in red, and the other words in white. It comes in different sizes and colors, with versions for men and women.

The message violates Amazon’s policy prohibiting “Offensive and Controversial Materials.” The policy bars, “Products that contain violent or offensive material that has no historical significance” and “Products that promote, incite, or glorify hate or violence towards any person or group.”

“We periodically review and update these policies based on experience, current events, and other relevant developments, and in consultation with internal and external resources,” Amazon says on a blog updated earlier this year. “We have a dedicated team that is responsible for developing and updating our policies, refining and maintaining our systems and processes, continuously monitoring our store, and manually evaluating questionable products.”

How did shirts promoting the death of Donald Trump end up on Amazon?

While third party sellers have sometimes circumvented the Amazon policies, this particular apparel brand is listed as being sold-by and shipped-by Amazon.com.

Still, this listing appears to be the result of an independent content creator under Amazon’s “Merch on Demand” program. The site says it prints the apparel when the order is placed. The product details section says the apparel first became available on January 9, 2023. But it’s not clear if that’s when the account became active or when the exact apparel with the violent rhetoric was created.

Amazon says it has “proactive mechanisms in place to prevent noncompliant listings before a customer ever sees them.” It’s unclear how this apparel listing could pass Amazon’s “proactive mechanisms.”

An Amazon spokesperson has not yet responded to a request for comment. But roughly 30 minutes after “The Jason Rantz Show” sent in an inquiry and alerted them to the listing, the products were pulled. Now, the link takes you to a “page not found” listing.

“The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH archived the listing on the Internet Archive. You can find it here.

