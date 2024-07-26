Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KTTH OPINION

Rantz: Amazon sold shirts, sweaters promoting ‘The only good Trump is a dead one’

Jul 25, 2024, 5:00 PM | Updated: 5:41 pm

Trump shirt...

The Trump shirt listing was taken down after an inquiry from The Jason Rantz Show. (Amazon)

(Amazon)

Jason Rantz's Profile Picture

BY JASON RANTZ


AM 770 KTTH host

Amazon was selling shirts and sweatshirts promoting the death of former President Donald Trump, just days after a failed assassination attempt. The online retailer guaranteed expedited shipping to Amazon Prime customers, even promoting the apparel as “a great option for a Birthday or any special occasion.” The listings were removed after an inquiry by “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH on Thursday, July 25.

The apparel features the text, “The only good Trump is a dead one.” The word “dead” is in red, and the other words in white. It comes in different sizes and colors, with versions for men and women.

The message violates Amazon’s policy prohibiting “Offensive and Controversial Materials.” The policy bars, “Products that contain violent or offensive material that has no historical significance” and “Products that promote, incite, or glorify hate or violence towards any person or group.”

“We periodically review and update these policies based on experience, current events, and other relevant developments, and in consultation with internal and external resources,” Amazon says on a blog updated earlier this year. “We have a dedicated team that is responsible for developing and updating our policies, refining and maintaining our systems and processes, continuously monitoring our store, and manually evaluating questionable products.”

More from Jason Rantz: Mukilteo Council member Trump’s ‘rhetoric caused one of his supporters to be killed’

How did shirts promoting the death of Donald Trump end up on Amazon?

While third party sellers have sometimes circumvented the Amazon policies, this particular apparel brand is listed as being sold-by and shipped-by Amazon.com.

Still, this listing appears to be the result of an independent content creator under Amazon’s “Merch on Demand” program. The site says it prints the apparel when the order is placed. The product details section says the apparel first became available on January 9, 2023. But it’s not clear if that’s when the account became active or when the exact apparel with the violent rhetoric was created.

Amazon says it has “proactive mechanisms in place to prevent noncompliant listings before a customer ever sees them.” It’s unclear how this apparel listing could pass Amazon’s “proactive mechanisms.”

An Amazon spokesperson has not yet responded to a request for comment. But roughly 30 minutes after “The Jason Rantz Show” sent in an inquiry and alerted them to the listing, the products were pulled. Now, the link takes you to a “page not found” listing.

“The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH archived the listing on the Internet Archive. You can find it here.

More from Jason Rantz: After assassination attempt, Ashley Nerbovig of The Stranger promoted political violence against Donald Trump

Listen to The Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3-7 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here. Follow Jason on X, formerly known as TwitterInstagram and Facebook.

Jason Rantz on AM 770 KTTH
  • listen to jason rantzTune in to AM 770 KTTH weekdays at 3-7pm toThe Jason Rantz Show.

Jason Rantz Show

KTTH Opinion

Photo: Dave Matthews visits SiriusXM Studios on November 15, 2023 in New York City....

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Dave Matthews is latest celebrity to lean into antisemitism and defend Hamas

Seattle musician Dave Matthews essentially defended Hamas by claiming it's Benjamin Netanyahu that stands in the way of Gazan independence.

9 hours ago

Vice president Jay Inslee...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Is Kamala Harris vetting Washington Governor Jay Inslee for vice president?

Kamala Harris is in search for her vice president. But is Governor Jay Inslee being considered for the position?

2 days ago

Photo: Green Hill School in Chehalis....

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Teen murderer at Green Hill feels ‘betrayed’ that he’s going to adult jail where he belongs

In Washington state, teen juveniles are usually protected. But thanks to overcrowding, teen criminals are headed to adult prison.

3 days ago

Image: President Joe Biden speaks about the high cost of prescription drugs and child care at Green...

Steve Coogan

‘Disarray:’ KIRO, KTTH hosts comment on Biden withdrawal, Harris ascension

The KIRO Newsradio and KTTH hosts who spoke about the development with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to MyNorthwest offered varying opinions.

4 days ago

Photo: President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris join hands in the air as they view the ...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Before Joe Biden dropped, he threw Kamala Harris under the bus in BET interview

While President Joe Biden is dropping out of the race, we shouldn't forget: he threw Kamala Harris under the bus just days ago.

4 days ago

Photo: Government watchdog Accountable.US launches its "Expose Project 2025" campaign on the street...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Will Project 2025 destroy Seattle? The truth may shock you

Progressives are sounding the alarms over Project 2025, but will it destroy Seattle? It won't be pretty -- if you're a progressive.

5 days ago

Rantz: Amazon sold shirts, sweaters promoting ‘The only good Trump is a dead one’