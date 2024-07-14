In a shocking and disturbing display of callous, reckless, hyper-partisan and dangerous rhetoric, Ashley Nerbovig of The Stranger posted, “make america aim again” in response to the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump. That the Stranger may tolerate this is, unfortunately, not surprising.

After the post was screenshot and shared, Nerbovig first deleted the disturbing comment. Then she took her entire X account offline. Nerbovig’s author’s page was also removed from the Stranger’s website and a representative from the blog did not respond to a request for comment to explain why. No matter how she tries to erase what she said, Nerbovig should not escape criticism for such a ghastly post.

Afterward, the Stranger responded with a statement on X condemning political violence. It’s unclear if they would have without Nerbovig’s initial post. This raises significant questions about the continuing deterioration of the culture within that publication and the broader media landscape.

Ashley Nerbovig said “make america aim again” after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump. She deleted the post, then went private, then took her X account down. Now The Stranger pulled her author’s page. Was she fired or are they laying low? pic.twitter.com/DdpcEYJBIi — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) July 14, 2024

How could Ashley Nervobig of The Stranger post such a vile message?

Even the most vocal opponents of Trump, including those who have trafficked in dangerous rhetoric, came together to denounce political violence. They understood the seriousness of the moment. But not Ashley Nerbovig. She couldn’t be bothered to keep her bloodlust to herself.

Nerbovig’s X post was not just in poor taste; it was a glaring endorsement of political violence. This kind of rhetoric is not only irresponsible but shows a shockingly and appalling lack of judgment. In a time when tensions are high and division runs deep, such statements can deepen societal rifts and lead to more violence. The fact that a journalist, someone who should adhere to principles of basic responsibility, made this comment is particularly alarming.

Following the backlash, The Stranger issued a statement saying, “The Stranger condemns political violence in the strongest possible terms. Period.”

While this response is necessary, it appears to be an attempt at damage control rather than a genuine condemnation. The question remains: how did such a toxic mindset develop within their ranks? This incident reflects poorly not just on Nerbovig but on the editorial standards and culture of The Stranger as a whole.

Desperate to be edgy

We get it: The Stranger staff is progressive to a fault. They use vulgarity in their stories because they think it makes them come off as edgy. They’re the cool kids, the anti-establishment (though their writers end up at The Seattle Times).

But they also peddle in such remarkable hate that the powers that be should not feel comfortable with someone like Nerbovig promoting such rhetoric.

Even if we were to give Nerbovig the benefit of the doubt — which neither she nor the staff of the Stranger would dare give anyone else, especially conservative voices — and say she did this as a childish joke before truly understanding the implications of what happened, it shows a remarkable lack of maturity.

This is a journalist for Seattle based news site @TheStranger pic.twitter.com/pkr3veJLrq — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 14, 2024

Media double stand standard after Ashley Nerbovig post about Donald Trump

This incident also highlights the double standard in media.

Imagine if a conservative journalist had tweeted something similar about a Democratic figure. The outrage would be immediate and relentless, with calls for the journalist’s firing and public apologies.

When David Volodzko tweeted sloppily about Hitler (no, he was not defending Hitler, which was claimed by bad faith partisans), it generated media interest and criticism from The Stranger. Afterward, The Seattle Times fired him. Similarly, partisans claimed former KOMO reporter Jonathan Choe created “white supremacist propaganda,” which led to his firing. The Stranger was outraged by Choe’s content.

Yet, in the case of Nerbovig, the response has been muted. Certainly, the folks at the Stranger haven’t had anything public to say yet.

That local media outlets have spread virulently antisemitic drivel in columns or television reports and use the airwaves for press release reporting if it benefits a liberal cause, perhaps we shouldn’t be shocked. Some are even criticizing Trump for the failed assassination attempt against him.

The rhetoric is dangerous

Nerbovig’s tweet and the subsequent fallout also underscore the power of social media in shaping public discourse. Platforms like X amplify voices and can spread messages, good or bad, like wildfire.

There were a lot of distasteful posts and reposts by Seattle and area voters on the Left. And, similarly disgusting, many people on the Right spread baseless conspiracy theories about the failed assassin. But when either the media, politicians or talking heads participate, the rhetoric is further legitimized and likely to be amplified.

This incident serves as a reminder that journalists and public figures must exercise caution and responsibility when using these platforms. Words have consequences, and in the digital age, those consequences are magnified.

