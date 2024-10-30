6.0 earthquake strikes off the Oregon coast

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) and the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network reported a magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck off the Oregon coast Wednesday afternoon. The quake hit at 1:15 p.m.

The earthquake’s epicenter was about 173 miles west of Bandon, nearly 180 miles away from Coos Bay and about 200 miles from Newport. All three cities are situated along the Oregon coast.

The earthquake had a depth of 6.2 miles (about 10 kilometers), according to the USGS and the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN).

As of 5:20 p.m., Wednesday, there were 99 responses to the USGS about feeling the tremor in some fashion.

The quake was initially reported as a 6.1 by the National Weather Service.

There is NO Tsunami Danger with this 6.1 earthquake off the coast of Oregon. Repeat: NO Tsunami Danger. https://t.co/Fh21Qyu6qI — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 30, 2024

No damage or injuries have been reported and no tsunami has been indicated.

Contributing: Steve Coogan

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest.