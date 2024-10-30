Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

6.0 earthquake strikes off the Oregon coast

Oct 30, 2024, 2:08 PM | Updated: 5:23 pm

6.0 earthquake strikes in the Pacific Ocean due west of Bandon, OR. (PNSN)...

6.0 earthquake strikes in the Pacific Ocean due west of Bandon, OR. (PNSN)

(PNSN)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) and the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network reported a magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck off the Oregon coast Wednesday afternoon. The quake hit at 1:15 p.m.

The earthquake’s epicenter was about 173 miles west of Bandon, nearly 180 miles away from Coos Bay and about 200 miles from Newport. All three cities are situated along the Oregon coast.

The earthquake had a depth of  6.2 miles (about 10 kilometers), according to the USGS and the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN).

As of 5:20 p.m., Wednesday, there were 99 responses to the USGS about feeling the tremor in some fashion.

The quake was initially reported as a 6.1 by the National Weather Service.

No damage or injuries have been reported and no tsunami has been indicated.

Contributing: Steve Coogan

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest.

MyNorthwest News

Photo: Police are looking for the person connected to a ballot box fire....

Sam Campbell

Portland police: Ballot box fire suspect has ‘wealth’ of metalworking experience

The Portland Police Bureau is searching for a suspect with a “wealth of experience in metal fabrication and welding” connected to three arsons at ballot boxes.

27 minutes ago

seattle spd lawsuit...

Matt Markovich

Allegations state ex-Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz ‘untruthful’ with investigators

A claim of dishonesty to investigators led Interim Seattle Police Chief Sue Rahr to place former Police Chief Adrian Diaz on leave.

3 hours ago

Photo: Stephen Baird, a Bainbridge Island man and the former CEO of S-Ray Inc. is wanted by the FBI...

Julia Dallas

Former CEO of dental device company wanted by Seattle FBI found dead

A Bainbridge Island man and the former CEO of S-Ray Inc. was found dead.

3 hours ago

6.0 earthquake strikes in the Pacific Ocean due west of Bandon, OR. (PNSN)...

Bill Kaczaraba

6.0 earthquake strikes off the Oregon coast

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) and the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network reported a magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck off the Oregon coast Wednesday afternoon. The quake hit at 1:15 p.m. The earthquake’s epicenter was about 173 miles west of Bandon, nearly 180 miles away from Coos Bay and about 200 miles from Newport. All three cities […]

3 hours ago

Image: A map of Orcas Island...

Feliks Banel

More Washington spooky tales: 13 Steps at Maltby Cemetery, Prop Man of Orcas Island

We've been collecting your Washington spooky stories and tales about public places around Puget Sound where myths and legends have emerged.

4 hours ago

Photo: A cruise ship leaving the Seattle. Seattle's 2024 cruise season saw nearly 2 million revenue...

Julia Dallas

How many passengers set sail in Seattle’s 2024 cruise season?

According to a news release from the Port of Seattle on Monday, the 2024 Alaska cruise season saw 276 vessel calls and 1.75 million revenue passengers.

5 hours ago

6.0 earthquake strikes off the Oregon coast