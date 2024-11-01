Close
LIFESTYLE

Weekend happenings: Dia de los Muertos celebrations across the region

Oct 31, 2024, 6:00 PM

Día de los Muertos Community Celebration...

Día de los Muertos Community Celebration. (Photo: Alborz Kamalizad via Seattle Art Museum)

(Photo: Alborz Kamalizad via Seattle Art Museum)

Paul Holden's Profile Picture

BY PAUL HOLDEN


KIRO Newsradio producer and writer

Halloween is wrapping up, but that doesn’t mean the fall fun is slowing down!

Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, celebrations are happening throughout the region this weekend. At the Evergreen Washelli Funeral Home and Cemetery, 11111 Aurora Ave N in Seattle, you can enjoy a free celebration with vendors, food, music, kids’ crafts, and luminaries to honor loved ones. This runs from 5-9 Friday night.

Also going on tonight is the Dia de los Muertos Celebration at the Seattle Art Museum, 1300 1st Ave, in Seattle. It’s the 30th anniversary of the event, and there, of course, will be food and music, but according to the event’s website, there’s also going to be “hands-on activities that inspire creativity and learning”. There’s also sand painting, salsa music, poetry and more. Tickets are free, but an RSVP is recommended. Get more details at seattleartmuseum.org.

The Tacoma Art Museum, 1701 Pacific Ave, in Tacoma, is also putting on a Dia de los Muertos Festival, where there will be alters,  traditional dance performances, art activities, food and more. This event is also free and open to the public!

At the Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center on Saturday it is the Short Run Comix Festival. This DIY event continues to grow and features panels, zine making, screen printing, and, of course, your chance to buy some really cool art. Comics, buttons, art prints, and losts more will be on display from around 250 artists! Admission is free and this is going down on Saturday from 11-6.

Preview: Struggling UW, USC set for first battle as Big Ten members

This weekend’s Festal celebration at the Seattle Center will be all about Diwali! The Diwali Lights of India event will have painting, jewlery making, weaving, dancing and plenty more! If you want to learn about Diwali, check out this free event on Saturday from Noon to 6.

At the Polish Cultrual Center the Polish Fall Bazaar! There will be booths to check out jewlery and cyrstals, pottery, Christmas ornaments and plenty more. Don’t worry all your favorite Polish food is being served all day as well! The festival is Saturday and runs from noon to 5. Get more details at polishhome.org.

Seattle Restaurant Week has returned! If you have been in the mood to try something new, were hoping for a good deal at a spot you’ve been wanting to try, or maybe you want a simple date night, there are plenty of options for you! There are different specials for lunch and dinner, with some as low as 20 dollars! Seattle Restaurant week runs through November 9th and there’s a whole map and list of participating restaurants you can check out srweek.org.

Matt Markovich: Why are ballot measures so confusing?

The Northwest Record Show returns this weekend to the Seattle Center Armory, 305 Harrison St in Seattle. Spend your time flipping through crates with other passionate fans of music and vinyl. There will be over 50 tables, and it won’t just be vinyl. CDs, merch, casette tapes. This one is for the physical media fans out there. It’ll cost you 3 bucks to get in, but the Northwest Record Show is also a food drive with Northwest Harvest! Bring in a food item to donate, and get a dollar off your admission. This is going on Sunday 10-5.

Paul Holden produces the Seattle weekend events calendar for KIRO Newsradio and a weekly story for MyNorthwest. He also appears regularly on KIRO Newsradio’s “Seattle’s Morning News.” If you know of even more cool things going on in the area, let him know at PaulH@kiroradio.com.

