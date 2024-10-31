Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Markovich: Why are ballot measures so confusing?

Oct 31, 2024, 11:54 AM | Updated: 12:25 pm

Photo: Ballots are sorted. The Washington primary is Aug. 6....

Washington ballots are sorted. (File photo: Matt Slocum, AP)

(File photo: Matt Slocum, AP)

Matt Markovich's Profile Picture

BY MATT MARKOVICH


KIRO Newsradio Analyst

Why is it with ballot measures: yes means no and no means yes?

I’m constantly asked by my friends, who think I know something, why are ballot measures so confusing?

They ask me, “If I don’t want a Capital Gains Tax or the Climate Commitment Act, is that a yes or a no vote.”

It’s a very simple question that sadly has no simple answer except for a clue.

As soon as you see the word repeal or remove in the first line of that initiative, it’s the opposite day.

Angela Poe Russell: Election anxiety is real, here’s how to navigate all the political chaos

So a yes vote on  I-2117, the Climate Commitment Act, or I-2109 – the Capital Gains Tax –  a yes vote means – no, I don’t want it.

Some people think voting no means they don’t want it, but that would be too simple.  No means you want to keep it.

A yes vote on I-2124, mean yes, I want the choice to opt out of the long term care tax. It doesn’t get rid of the tax, just ads an opt out.

A no vote means keep the tax as is, no opt out option.

Charlie Harger: Attacks on ballot boxes threaten democracy

You have I-2066 where a yes vote means keep natural gas as an energy option in the future.

A no vote means, yes, phase out natural gas. A simpler version would be, a no vote means no natural gas in the future.

I would hope that initiative writers in the future will make it simple for us simpletons of the world,  yes means yes, I like it, I want it. I like the Capital Gains Tax. I want to keep Climate Commitment Act and a simple no means, I don’t want it.

Until that happens, it’s opposite day.

Matt Markovich often covers the state legislature and public policy for KIRO Newsradio. 

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Putting Teens In Jail? 👍👎

A juvenile detention center refuses to book a violent teen, and Fife’s police chief is not happy about it. Jake and Spike ask the question, why aren’t we locking up violent, dangerous teen criminals? Plus, an update on the Belltown Hellcat. Jake Skorheim is ready to scare these kids straight! Listen to the Jake and […]

29 minutes ago

Photo: Ballots are sorted. The Washington primary is Aug. 6....

Matt Markovich

Markovich: Why are ballot measures so confusing?

Read ballot measures carefully because sometimes yes means no and no means yes says political reporter Matt Markovich.

4 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: The TRUE Story Behind the Statue of Liberty

If you didn’t know the Statue of Liberty, it’s actually quite fascinating. Hearing the story from John Curley is even better. Listen to The John Curley Show every weekday at 3pm on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM. Listen to KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, or visit MyNorthwest.com to learn more!

22 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Pro Tip: DO NOT MESS WITH Restaurant Servers

John Curley recalls an epic media battle with radio host Tom Leykis. It starts with John calling Tom ugly and ends with a restaurant server and something so… so very gross. Listen to The John Curley Show every weekday at 3pm on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM. Listen to KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, or visit MyNorthwest.com […]

1 day ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Don’t Fall for This Coyote Trick

People are getting more concerned about coyotes after a woman was recently attacked. Don’t worry, John Curley is here to tell you all about coyotes’ tricks and how to protect your dog. Listen to The John Curley Show every weekday at 3pm on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM. Listen to KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, or visit […]

1 day ago

election anxiety...

Angela Poe Russell

Angela Poe Russell: Election anxiety is real, here’s how to navigate all the political chaos

It’s a feeling I hadn't experienced in years. Then it hit me, I was having anxiety. Election-related anxiety. This has never happened to me.

1 day ago

Markovich: Why are ballot measures so confusing?