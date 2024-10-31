Why is it with ballot measures: yes means no and no means yes?

I’m constantly asked by my friends, who think I know something, why are ballot measures so confusing?

They ask me, “If I don’t want a Capital Gains Tax or the Climate Commitment Act, is that a yes or a no vote.”

It’s a very simple question that sadly has no simple answer except for a clue.

As soon as you see the word repeal or remove in the first line of that initiative, it’s the opposite day.

So a yes vote on I-2117, the Climate Commitment Act, or I-2109 – the Capital Gains Tax – a yes vote means – no, I don’t want it.

Some people think voting no means they don’t want it, but that would be too simple. No means you want to keep it.

A yes vote on I-2124, mean yes, I want the choice to opt out of the long term care tax. It doesn’t get rid of the tax, just ads an opt out.

A no vote means keep the tax as is, no opt out option.

You have I-2066 where a yes vote means keep natural gas as an energy option in the future.

A no vote means, yes, phase out natural gas. A simpler version would be, a no vote means no natural gas in the future.

I would hope that initiative writers in the future will make it simple for us simpletons of the world, yes means yes, I like it, I want it. I like the Capital Gains Tax. I want to keep Climate Commitment Act and a simple no means, I don’t want it.

Until that happens, it’s opposite day.

Matt Markovich often covers the state legislature and public policy for KIRO Newsradio.

