Over the summer, the Department of Homeland Security issued a warning that was both alarming and, unfortunately, necessary. Election agencies across the nation were cautioned about emerging threats to destroy ballot drop boxes — a cornerstone of our democratic process that enables millions of Americans to exercise their right to vote safely and conveniently.

Earlier this month, Wired Magazine brought this issue into sharper focus. The publication reported that online groups have been actively sharing methods to burn or blow up these ballot drop boxes. These groups are exchanging recipes for homemade chemicals designed to destroy paper ballots. The goal behind these actions is clear: To sow doubt in our election system and perpetuate the myth of widespread voter fraud. According to Wired, these groups hope that such incidents will escalate tensions and potentially spark even more severe violence.

These threats are no longer abstract or distant. They have materialized here in the Pacific Northwest, turning a theoretical concern into a pressing local issue. The deliberate targeting of ballot drop boxes is not just an attack on physical property; it is an assault on the very mechanisms that uphold our democratic society.

In response to these alarming developments, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and Joe Kent , the two U.S. congressional candidates locked in a heated race in the Vancouver, Washington area, each promptly condemned the attacks. Despite the intensity of their campaign, both candidates recognized the paramount importance of safeguarding our electoral process. They individually offered guidance to voters on how to ensure their ballots are counted, highlighting that the sanctity of every vote transcends partisan lines.

Their unified stance, though communicated separately, serves as a powerful reminder that protecting democracy is a shared responsibility. It underscores the idea that, regardless of political affiliation, all Americans have a vested interest in ensuring free and fair elections.

Let’s be clear about what these attacks represent. They are not random acts of vandalism or mere arson committed on a whim; this is domestic terrorism. It’s a calculated attempt to silence voters, undermine our democracy, and damage the integrity of our elections. Actions like these strike at the very heart of what makes our nation strong and cannot be tolerated under any circumstances.

The people behind this aim to erode public trust in the electoral system, creating chaos and uncertainty. By attacking ballot drop boxes, they seek to intimidate voters and discourage them from participating in the democratic process. Such tactics are not just illegal; they are antithetical to the values upon which the U.S. was founded.

While we might not yet know who is behind these specific attacks, it is crucial that, once identified, they face the full force of the law. The consequences must be serious enough to deter anyone from considering similar actions. We need to send a clear and resounding message that anyone who attacks our democracy will face significant repercussions. The rule of law must prevail to maintain order and protect the rights of all citizens.

Our democracy works when we all trust it and actively participate. It’s built on the collective belief that every voice matters and that each vote counts. In times like these, it’s more important than ever to reaffirm our commitment to these principles. Let’s keep our elections safe and fair, ensuring that mechanisms like ballot drop boxes remain secure and accessible.

Each of us has a role to play. Stay informed, report any suspicious activities related to the electoral process, and most importantly, exercise your right to vote. By doing so, we uphold the democratic ideals that have guided our nation for centuries.

Charlie Harger is the news director for MyNorthwest and KIRO Newsradio. Follow Charlie on X here and email him here.

