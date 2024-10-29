Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Harger: Attacks on ballot boxes threaten democracy

Oct 29, 2024, 4:30 AM | Updated: 5:42 am

Image: A person puts their ballot in a drop box on Oct. 27, 2020 at a library in Seattle....

A person puts their ballot in a drop box in Seattle. (File photo: Ted S. Warren, AP)

(File photo: Ted S. Warren, AP)

Charlie Harger's Profile Picture

BY CHARLIE HARGER


News Director, MyNorthwest.com and KIRO Newsradio

Over the summer, the Department of Homeland Security issued a warning that was both alarming and, unfortunately, necessary. Election agencies across the nation were cautioned about emerging threats to destroy ballot drop boxes — a cornerstone of our democratic process that enables millions of Americans to exercise their right to vote safely and conveniently.

Earlier this month, Wired Magazine brought this issue into sharper focus. The publication reported that online groups have been actively sharing methods to burn or blow up these ballot drop boxes. These groups are exchanging recipes for homemade chemicals designed to destroy paper ballots. The goal behind these actions is clear: To sow doubt in our election system and perpetuate the myth of widespread voter fraud. According to Wired, these groups hope that such incidents will escalate tensions and potentially spark even more severe violence.

Harger: Demonization of opponents is dangerous for Democracy

These threats are no longer abstract or distant. They have materialized here in the Pacific Northwest, turning a theoretical concern into a pressing local issue. The deliberate targeting of ballot drop boxes is not just an attack on physical property; it is an assault on the very mechanisms that uphold our democratic society.

In response to these alarming developments, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and Joe Kent, the two U.S. congressional candidates locked in a heated race in the Vancouver, Washington area, each promptly condemned the attacks. Despite the intensity of their campaign, both candidates recognized the paramount importance of safeguarding our electoral process. They individually offered guidance to voters on how to ensure their ballots are counted, highlighting that the sanctity of every vote transcends partisan lines.

Their unified stance, though communicated separately, serves as a powerful reminder that protecting democracy is a shared responsibility. It underscores the idea that, regardless of political affiliation, all Americans have a vested interest in ensuring free and fair elections.

Harger: One week until Election Day and 2016’s lessons still matter

Let’s be clear about what these attacks represent. They are not random acts of vandalism or mere arson committed on a whim; this is domestic terrorism. It’s a calculated attempt to silence voters, undermine our democracy, and damage the integrity of our elections. Actions like these strike at the very heart of what makes our nation strong and cannot be tolerated under any circumstances.

The people behind this aim to erode public trust in the electoral system, creating chaos and uncertainty. By attacking ballot drop boxes, they seek to intimidate voters and discourage them from participating in the democratic process. Such tactics are not just illegal; they are antithetical to the values upon which the U.S. was founded.

While we might not yet know who is behind these specific attacks, it is crucial that, once identified, they face the full force of the law. The consequences must be serious enough to deter anyone from considering similar actions. We need to send a clear and resounding message that anyone who attacks our democracy will face significant repercussions. The rule of law must prevail to maintain order and protect the rights of all citizens.

Our democracy works when we all trust it and actively participate. It’s built on the collective belief that every voice matters and that each vote counts. In times like these, it’s more important than ever to reaffirm our commitment to these principles. Let’s keep our elections safe and fair, ensuring that mechanisms like ballot drop boxes remain secure and accessible.

Each of us has a role to play. Stay informed, report any suspicious activities related to the electoral process, and most importantly, exercise your right to vote. By doing so, we uphold the democratic ideals that have guided our nation for centuries.

Charlie Harger is the news director for MyNorthwest and KIRO Newsradio. Follow Charlie on X here and email him here.

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

Image: A person puts their ballot in a drop box on Oct. 27, 2020 at a library in Seattle....

Charlie Harger

Harger: Attacks on ballot boxes threaten democracy

Election agencies across the nation were cautioned about emerging threats to destroy ballot drop boxes and it has come to pass.

1 hour ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Seattle Seahawks Lost BIG to the Buffalo Bills

Gee Scott stopped by SMN to talk about the Seahawks game from yesterday. He talks about the loss and if Seattle has a home-field advantage anymore. Listen to Seattle’s Morning News w/ Dave Ross & Colleen O’Brien Show every weekday at 5am on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM or go to MyNorthwest.com to learn more! Listen […]

13 hours ago

negative political ads...

Dave Ross

Dave Ross: How I learned to stop worrying and love negative political ads

People say they hate negative political ads, but the reality is conflict is the soul of drama, and negative ads work.

22 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: A Toilet That Takes Photos of Your POOP?!

This time on the John Curley show, he tackles a hard-hitting topic. Like the sound your poop makes when it HITS the water. In case you didn’t know, you can buy a camera, stick it in the toilet, and it will take pictures of you know what and then analyze it. John is not sure […]

3 days ago

downtown seattle...

Travis Mayfield

Mayfield: Downtown Seattle showing signs of life, is it making a comeback?

When I say the words "Downtown Seattle," what image comes to your mind? When was the last time you were actually in Downtown Seattle?

4 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: How much time do you think you spend on the road in your life time? It’s A LOT.

How much time do you think you spend on the road in your life time? It’s A LOT.

5 days ago

Harger: Attacks on ballot boxes threaten democracy