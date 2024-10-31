Machinist union to vote on latest Boeing contract offer

More than 33,000 members of the machinist’s union will vote on a new contract from Boeing next week after the union and the company tentatively came to an agreement.

In a post published on X Thursday afternoon, the International Association of Machinists 751 (IAM) stated the “union is endorsing and recommending the latest IAM/Boeing Contract Proposal.”

The statement added that “it’s time for our Members to lock in these gains and confidently declare victory.”

“In every negotiation and strike, there is a point where we have extracted everything that we can in bargaining and by withholding our labor,” the X post also reads. “We are at that point now and risk a regressive or lesser offer in the future.”

The statement called out two “significant” changes in this offer compared to the last one:

A 38% general wage increase (GWI) over four years, with 13% coming in Year 1. Years 2 and 3 would see a 9% gain. Finally, the fourth year would include a 7% raise. The union noted that this compounds to 43.65% over the life of the agreement.

Boeing’s last offer included pay raises of 35% over four years. Boeing’s first major offer included a 25% increase over four years. The union initially demanded 40% pay boosts over three years.

The union also called out the $12,000 ratification bonus as part of the offer. It combines the previous $7,000 ratification bonus offer and a $5,000 lump sum into the workers’ 401(k) accounts. Members can now choose how the $12,000 is received, whether it’s in the workers’ paychecks, as a contribution to the 401(k), or a combination of both.

Notably, the new Boeing offer does not reinstitute a pension, which was a key sticking point for many union members.

A vote on Boeing’s new contract proposal will take place Monday, Nov. 4. The union information on voting locations and times are expected to be released later on Thursday night. Union members were asked to monitor their email for this information.

Boeing confirmed the tenets of the new contract in a statement sent Thursday afternoon to members of the media, including KIRO Newsradio.

“We encourage all of our employees to learn more about the improved offer and vote on Monday, Nov. 4,” a Boeing spokesperson said in its statement.

Boeing’s news release added that the average annual machinist pay at the end of this 4-year contract will be $119,309 if the offer is accepted. That would be an increase of about $43,700 from the previous contract’s $75,608 average.

The company also called out terms from previous offers that remain in this current proposal, including an annual bonus with 4% guaranteed annual payout, up to 6% and the commitment to build Boeing’s next new airplane in the Puget Sound region.

Boeing also noted 2025 paycheck contributions for employees will be lower than 2024.

Union members rejected the last Boeing offer

In a statement sent late Wednesday, Oct. 23, the International Association of Machinists (IAM) and Aerospace Workers District 751, stated the union workers voted 64% against accepting the latest contract proposal put forth by their employer, Boeing. A simple majority (50% +1) of members voting determined the outcome.

The IAM has not released figures on the total number of votes cast. It previously told KIRO Newsradio it does not disclose data on total participation of its votes.

Workers have told KIRO Newsradio and The Associated Press (AP) a sticking point was the company’s refusal to restore a traditional pension plan that was axed a decade ago. The employees on strike have fought hard to have traditional pension plans return, something Boeing ended a decade ago. The company has held firm that pensions will not be returning.

Of the 10 union members who voted and agreed to speak with KIRO Newsradio in Everett on the day of the last vote on Oct. 23, eight said they voted no. Two said they voted yes.

Dirk White said he is voting no.

“There’s still things that could be done better,” he said. “As far as the retirement portion goes, the pay increase is good, but there’s still things and then also in vacation accrual and other things like that long-term security for those younger employees.”

Another member said they were “definitely voting no.”

“I felt that way since I first saw the contract,” they said.

On the other side, some union members were OK with the last offer.

“I believe it’s a fair contract,” said John Schotanus after voting at Angel of the Winds Arena last week. “I believe a lot of people are misinformed on what’s going on and they’re not reading the whole thing.”

