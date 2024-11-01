Close
ELECTION

Ferguson leads Washington governor’s race by 17.2%, new poll reveals

Nov 1, 2024, 5:00 AM | Updated: 6:03 am

Democrat Bob Ferguson (left) has a commanding lead over Republican Dave Reichert in WA governor's race. (AP file photos)

Matt Markovich's Profile Picture

BY MATT MARKOVICH


KIRO Newsradio Analyst

In Washington’s gubernatorial race, Democratic candidate Bob Ferguson has strengthened his lead over Republican Dave Reichert by a significant 17.2% margin, according to a newly released poll conducted by ActiVote.

The data released Wednesday showed Ferguson leading in nearly all voting categories except among conservative voters, where Reichert, as expected, has secured strong support. Among voters identified as left and moderate left, Ferguson holds an overwhelming 96% of support.

Conversely, Reichert captures 91% of the right-leaning and moderate-right vote. Centrists, however, show a slight preference toward Reichert.

Markovich: Why are ballot measures so confusing?

The poll, which surveyed 400 likely voters between Oct. 3 and Oct. 29, has an expected error margin of 4.9% and a median field date of Oct. 16.

In the 2020 election, Governor Jay Inslee defeated his Republican challenger, Loren Culp, by 13.4%, while his 2016 margin over Republican Bill Bryant was 8.8%. Should Ferguson maintain his current lead, he would outperform both prior Democratic victories.

The same survey showed Vice President Kamala Harris leading former President Donald Trump by 18.2% in Washington. The poll underscores Harris’s strong support in this traditionally blue state, where she leads across nearly every demographic category.

Politics: Betting on the election is now available, but don’t try it says the State

Harris is particularly popular among voters on the left and moderate left, securing nearly universal backing at 98%. Trump, meanwhile, finds strength among suburban voters, Republicans and those with some college education, groups that lean in his favor.

Trump’s primary support comes from right and moderate-right voter segments, capturing 92% of his core constituency.

Additionally, he has a slight advantage among centrist voters. However, given Washington’s larger left-leaning population, Harris’s lead has remained firm.

In 2020, President Joe Biden won the state by 19.2%, and in 2016, Hillary Clinton led by 15.7%. Harris’s current 18.2% advantage signals she’s well positioned to carry the state on election day.

Matt Markovich covers politics and public affairs for KIRO Newsradio and MyNorthwest.

