The newest smear from left-wing media trying to push Kamala Harris over the finish line is absolutely egregious and irresponsible. They claimed that Donald Trump called for the execution of Liz Cheney. No such thing was said.

During an event in Glendale, Arizona with Tucker Carlson, Trump criticized the Cheney family for promoting wars, calling Liz a “radical war hawk.” He pointed out that Cheney and other war hawks want to send American troops to war, not knowing what it feels like to have guns trained on them.

“The reason she couldn’t stand me is that she always wanted to go to war with people. I don’t want to go to war,” Trump said. “She wanted to stay in Syria. I took them out. She wanted to stay in Iraq. I took them out. I mean, if it were up to her, we’d be in 50 different countries. She’s a radical war hawk. Let’s put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her, OK? Let’s see how she feels about it when the guns are trained on her face. You know, they’re all war hawks when they’re sitting in Washington in a nice building saying, ‘Gee, let’s send 10,000 troops into the mouth of the enemy.'”

Far-left propagandist Aaron Rupar, known for posting out-of-context clips on his X account, highlighted only 20 seconds of the answer, without any context, to make it sound like Trump wanted Cheney to have “nine barrels shooting at her.”

But the intentionally deceitful edit was all the Left needed to again go after Trump in bad faith, hoping to convince Americans not to vote for the guy they’ve labeled a Nazi and fascist.

How did left-wing media take Donald Trump out of context when talking about Liz Cheney?

On CNN, Kassie Hunt claimed that Trump “is escalating his violent rhetoric suggesting one of his most prominent critics, former congresswoman Liz Cheney, should be fired up.” “The View” co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, a never-Trumper, called the comments “unconscionable” and “escalatory.”

On MSNBC, Harris spokesperson Ian Sams was given free rein to claim Trump promoted “sending a prominent Republican to the firing squad.” Meanwhile, unhinged Joe Scarborough amplified a false “Drudge Report” headline saying “Trump calls for Cheney’s execution.”

The smear was so egregious that even Joe Walsh, a bitterly anti-Trump pundit, called it out.

Don’t these people feel even a twinge of guilt for blatantly lying to the American people? The sad truth is they don’t. They ditched journalistic integrity ages ago, now laser-focused on a mission to tear down Trump, who lives rent-free in their spacious heads, and obliterate the Republican Party.

Left-wing ‘mainstream media’ is a disgrace

An anonymous television executive was quoted in “New York Magazine” lays bare the mindset infecting left-wing media.

“If half the country has decided that Trump is qualified to be president, that means they’re not reading any of this media, and we’ve lost this audience completely,” they wrote. “A Trump victory means mainstream media is dead in its current form.”

Left-wing media isn’t about delivering news; it’s about steering voters away from Trump and anyone else who doesn’t fit their agenda. Mainstream media, as it stands, should be dead. This newest smear against Trump about Cheney makes the case. But something tells me that if Trump pulls off a win next week, these spin masters won’t learn a single lesson — they’ll just double down and get even more unhinged.

