A Halloween trick-or-treater was caught on surveillance video swiping an entire bowl of candy from a Federal Way home. But karma didn’t wait long. Within seconds of grabbing his sugary loot, the kid face-planted after slipping on the wet entryway.

For homeowners who won’t be around on Halloween night — or who may have physical limitations that make door-answering difficult — leaving a bowl of candy outside is a convenient trick-or-treating solution. It’s an honor system arrangement: kids are supposed to take a modest handful of Hershey’s, Tootsie Rolls, Skittles, or maybe, as a way to punish a parent who steals your candy to shame-eat in the bathroom so no one bears witness, candy corn.

But, inevitably, there’s always that one kid who just can’t resist taking it all. And this time, in an instant of cosmic justice, the candy thief took a nosedive the moment he tried to make his grand escape. What’s worse? This was the first trick-or-treater of the night.

