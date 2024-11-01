If you like your coffee highly-customized, prepare for changes at your corner Starbucks.

The company is introducing “commonsense guardrails” to its mobile app customizations, reports Fortune.

“It’s a bit of a maze for customers to navigate, and we inadvertently encourage customizations that aren’t always practical,” Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol explained. “This not only complicates things for our customers but also adds unnecessary stress for our baristas. We need to streamline this process.”

Starbucks’ menu changes aren’t just affecting drinks; you will likely soon have fewer choices in the food area. Niccol said the effort is to focus on quality over variety.

A spokesperson for Starbucks told Fortune in a statement that the coffee chain was cutting down its menu to align with its core identity as a coffee company.

Niccol hasn’t mentioned a change in prices, which have been influencing coffee-drinkers to go elsewhere. He has said that there will no longer be added costs for different “milk” including almond and soy.

Fortune reports the company’s stock shares fell less than 1% Thursday after it missed analyst expectations with its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings. The company reported a 7% decline in global comparable same-store sales and a 6% sales decline in North America and the U.S. It’s the third straight quarter of declining sales for the company.

Niccol said he wants to enhance the Starbucks experience: “We’re returning to what has always set us apart—a welcoming coffeehouse where people gather and enjoy the finest coffee, handcrafted by our skilled baristas. This is just one of many steps we’re taking to ensure every visit to Starbucks is a delightful one.”

But some people say the prices aren’t so welcoming.

Just as we pass Halloween, it’s Christmas at Starbucks

Starting Thursday, November 7, Starbucks is set to usher in the holiday season with the return of its festive menu across stores nationwide, including the iconic Starbucks Reserve Roasteries in Seattle. The full details are still under wraps, Starbucks enthusiasts can get a glimpse of the new merchandise on the website.

Among other things, Starbucks is adding gemstone and red-studded cold cups.

