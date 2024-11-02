Gov. Inslee approves huge wind turbine farm south of the Tri-Cities

Washington Governor Jay Inslee has approved what will likely be the biggest wind farm in the state that would be built along 24 miles of the Horse Heaven Hills, just south of Kennewick.

The Washington State Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council announced Friday the project will include restrictions designed to save the ferruginous hawk, an endangered species.

A letter from the governor dated October 18th informed the council of his decision.

Opponents have 30 days from the date of the announcement Friday, to file any petitions for judicial review challenging the project.

A Colorado developer, Scout Clean Energy, originally proposed building the project in 2021.

Scout Clean Energy wanted to construct the $1.7 billion project near the Tri-Cities.

But there was immediate opposition from local governments, the Yakama Nation, local homeowners and environmental groups.

The company said it wanted to build up to 222 wind turbines across 24 miles of land. In addition, the project would include three solar arrays over a 5,400-acre area.

Since the original proposal, the seven-member Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council has had control over its approval. The council studied the project as it decided whether to grant a favorable recommendation.

In April, the council called for cutting the project by about 50 percent, to protect the endangered ferruginous hawk. The bird has been known to nest in the hillsides surrounding the Horse Heaven Hills.

The council required a two-mile buffer around each hawk nest, even though most of them have been abandoned by the hawks.

Environmental advocates say the hawks have been known to return to their nests years later.

In his letter, Gov. Inslee said the council had carefully considered the impact of the proposed wind turbines to habitat, wildlife, tribal cultural resources, public safety and visual aesthetics.

But he argued the process to get to approval was cumbersome and took longer than it should have.

“We will not meet our state’s urgent clean energy needs if the path to a final recommendation from the council spans multiple years and contains conditional micrositing process requirements that further prolong final siting approval for a significant portion of the primary project components,” he said in the letter approving the project.

“I strongly encourage the council to identify opportunities to increase its efficiency and provide for more timely decision making,” he wrote. “You can expect my office to engage with you on this critical issue before the end of my administration.”

The council spent three years studying the proposal and taking in public comment.

In April it recommended the governor approve the project, but called for the removal of about half of the proposed turbines, unless the Canadian-owned developer is able to find acceptable locations for more wind turbines within the current boundaries

Turbines would not be allowed within a mile of Webber Canyon, southeast of Benton City.

Leaders from the Yakama Nation objected to turbines in that area, saying there are several traditional cultural properties that could be permanently impacted.