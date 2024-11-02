Close
Gov. Inslee activates National Guard to prevent election-related unrest

Nov 2, 2024, 3:02 PM

Gov. Jay Inslee has asked WA National Guard troops to be on stand-by to prevent election unrest. (Photo: WA. National Guard)

BY TOM BROCK


KIRO Newsradio

Washington Governor Jay Inslee activated some Washington National Guard members Friday, asking them to be on stand-by, in case they’re needed to support local law enforcement and the Washington State Patrol during election week.

The governor gave the Adjutant General the authority to determine how many members of the Guard will be activated.

This governor’s office calls the action a “purely precautionary measure” taken in response to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s nationwide warnings regarding threats to election infrastructure.

It is also a response to other recent activities in southwestern Washington, including an arson that set a ballot box ablaze in Vancouver.

The Guard will be on stand-by for four days, beginning Monday, November 4th.  The activation will end just after midnight on Thursday.

The activation request came in a letter from the governor to Maj. Gent Welsh, the Adjutant General.

In the correspondence, Gov. Inslee said the action was being taken “to ensure we are fully prepared to respond” to any potential civil unrest or violence.

“Our state depends on these skilled individuals for critical support to protect the public health, safety, and welfare, to include support necessary to protect vital infrastructure related to carrying out free and fair elections and to respond to any unrest related to the 2024 general election,” Inslee wrote.

Welsh commands 8,000 soldiers and airmen of the Washington National Guard.

Gov. Inslee activates National Guard to prevent election-related unrest