MYNORTHWEST POLITICS

Washington GOP’s last-minute texts spark controversy among Latino voters

Nov 4, 2024, 2:50 PM

Text messages sent Friday by the Washington Republican Party have stirred last-minute controversy. (Photo: William Hook via Flickr Creative Commons)

Matt Markovich's Profile Picture

BY MATT MARKOVICH


KIRO Newsradio Analyst

Text messages sent Friday by the Washington Republican Party have stirred last-minute controversy. The Spanish-language messages, aimed at Latino voters in the Yakima Valley, allege Democratic candidates want to “eliminate the Spanish language” and “support the chemical castration of your children in school without your knowledge or consent.”

As first reported by The Spokesman-Review, the message accuses Democrats Maria Beltran, Ana Ruiz Kennedy and Chelsea Dimas of hating families, God and the truth.

“They hate you, they hate your family, they hate God, and they hate the truth,” reads the message, translated into English.

More politics: Washington emerges as key campaign fundraising hub for 2024 presidential race

The 14th Legislative District, spanning from Yakima to Pasco, has a significant Hispanic population and has experienced a contentious campaign season. Republican candidates Gloria Mendoza and Deb Manjarrez, who are also Latina, are running against Dimas and Ruiz Kennedy for state legislative seats.

Democrat calls Washington GOP’s texts ‘blatant lies’

Beltran, running for state Senate, expressed frustration over what she described as “blatant lies and fear-mongering” by her opponent and the GOP, criticizing them for disrespecting her Catholic faith and heritage. In response, she posted on social media, denouncing the “egregious personal attacks” and accusing her opponents of misleading the community rather than engaging in meaningful debate.

State GOP Chairman Jim Walsh defended the content of the messages, referencing candidates’s support for access to puberty blockers for transgender youth.

“Well, you’re voting against parental notification and parental rights, and that weakens strong families,” Walsh told My Northwest.

He added that while he was unaware of the text’s exact language before it was sent by the party’s political director, he stands by the message.

When asked if the implication was that Democrats hate God and families, Walsh responded, “It’s a mischaracterization that the text message said anything about Democrats as a bloc, a party, or as individuals.”

He explained the three Democratic candidates sought and received Planned Parenthood’s endorsement, an organization supporting policies involving the administration of Lupron, a drug associated with chemical castration, to minors.

“In some cases, this is done without notifying custodial parents or guardians, and these candidates have embraced that agenda in seeking Planned Parenthood’s endorsement,” Walsh said.

Other news: Betting on the election is now available, but don’t try it says the state

He argued that calling attention to these issues isn’t hate speech but necessary criticism of policies that, in his view, undermine traditional values.

The rhetoric has drawn objections even within the Republican Party. Deanna Martinez, chair of the Mainstream Republicans of Washington, found the messages offensive, particularly for their religious accusations, saying it is wrong to assume that Democrats don’t believe in God or love their families.

Martinez told The Spokesman-Review that if the intent was to win the hearts and minds of Latino voters, “the party missed badly.”

Matt Markovich often covers the state legislature and public policy for KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of Matt’s stories here. Follow him on X, or email him here.

