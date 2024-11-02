Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST POLITICS

Washington emerges as key campaign fundraising hub for 2024 presidential race

Nov 2, 2024, 5:00 AM | Updated: 8:50 am

The North Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL ...

The North Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Matt Markovich's Profile Picture

BY MATT MARKOVICH


KIRO Newsradio Analyst

Presidential candidates, whether stumping for themselves or others, often turn to the state of Washington as a reliable source for campaign fundraising. Known as an “ATM” for large campaign donations—especially among Democrats—Washington is once again proving crucial this election season.

Although it ranks 13th in the U.S. population, Washington ranks fourth in total contributions from individual donors to Vice-President Kamala Harris’s campaign, contributing a substantial $35,895,000, according to the latest numbers from the Federal Election Commission.

2024 election: Ferguson leads Washington governor’s race by 17.2%, new poll reveals

California, the most populous state in the country, leads individual contributions to Harris with $147,683,000, followed by New York at $64,602,000.

Massachusetts, the 16th most populous state, mirrors Washington’s reputation as a Democratic fundraising hotspot, ranking third in individual contributions with $37,849,000—just $2 million more than Washington.

Given its Democratic-leaning reputation, Washington’s contributions to Republican Donald Trump’s campaign rank 15th nationally at $6,073,000.

Money: Betting on the election is now available, but don’t try it says the state

By comparison, Virginia, 12th in population size, has emerged as the top source of individual contributions for Trump, with donors contributing $39,683,000.

Washington’s 3rd Congressional District has also garnered national attention as the tight race that could influence which party controls the House.

Incumbent Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp-Perez currently holds a wide lead over Republican challenger Joe Kent in individual contributions, with $10,699,000 to Kent’s $2,311,000.

Medved: The election may be so close that it will ‘invite ongoing battles’

With 533,000 registered voters in the district, that translates to an average of $24.09 being spent per voter—so far.

Presidential campaigns receive funding through two methods: The candidates’ campaign committees raise money directly to support the 2024 contenders. Meanwhile, outside committees, such as super PACs, can raise unlimited funds but cannot collaborate directly with the candidates they favor.

Matt Markovich often covers the state legislature and public policy for KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of Matt’s stories here. Follow him on X, or email him here.

MyNorthwest Politics

The North Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL ...

Matt Markovich

Washington emerges as key campaign fundraising hub for 2024 presidential race

Presidential candidates often turn to Washington state as a reliable source for campaign fundraising. This was true again in 2024.

4 hours ago

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are in the home stretch before the election. (AP Photo)Credit: ASSO...

Bill Kaczaraba

Medved: The election may be so close that it will ‘invite ongoing battles’

Conservative Michael Medved shared his insights on the tight race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

21 hours ago

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, left, is seen on April 27, 2023 in Seattle. At right, the...

Matt Markovich

Ferguson leads Washington governor’s race by 17.2%, new poll reveals

In Washington’s gubernatorial race, Bob Ferguson has strengthened his lead over Dave Reichert by a significant 17.2% margin.

1 day ago

seattle spd lawsuit...

Matt Markovich

Allegations state ex-Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz ‘untruthful’ with investigators

A claim of dishonesty to investigators led Interim Seattle Police Chief Sue Rahr to place former Police Chief Adrian Diaz on leave.

3 days ago

Photo: People wait in line on Election Day in the parking lot of King County Elections office in Re...

Matt Markovich

Polling Washington: Predicting races for president, senate, governor, 3rd Congressional District

KIRO Newsradio went back to review all publicly reported polling in Washington related to the races for president, senate, governor and one House of Representatives seat.

4 days ago

Photo: With nine days until the election, Washington ballot returns are coming in at a slower pace ...

Matt Markovich

Ballot returns lag behind 2020 pace; Counties vary in early voting trends

With nine days until the election, returned ballots are coming in at a slower pace than four years ago, but there's a reason for that.

5 days ago

Washington emerges as key campaign fundraising hub for 2024 presidential race