Presidential candidates, whether stumping for themselves or others, often turn to the state of Washington as a reliable source for campaign fundraising. Known as an “ATM” for large campaign donations—especially among Democrats—Washington is once again proving crucial this election season.

Although it ranks 13th in the U.S. population, Washington ranks fourth in total contributions from individual donors to Vice-President Kamala Harris’s campaign, contributing a substantial $35,895,000, according to the latest numbers from the Federal Election Commission.

California, the most populous state in the country, leads individual contributions to Harris with $147,683,000, followed by New York at $64,602,000.

Massachusetts, the 16th most populous state, mirrors Washington’s reputation as a Democratic fundraising hotspot, ranking third in individual contributions with $37,849,000—just $2 million more than Washington.

Given its Democratic-leaning reputation, Washington’s contributions to Republican Donald Trump’s campaign rank 15th nationally at $6,073,000.

By comparison, Virginia, 12th in population size, has emerged as the top source of individual contributions for Trump, with donors contributing $39,683,000.

Washington’s 3rd Congressional District has also garnered national attention as the tight race that could influence which party controls the House.

Incumbent Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp-Perez currently holds a wide lead over Republican challenger Joe Kent in individual contributions, with $10,699,000 to Kent’s $2,311,000.

With 533,000 registered voters in the district, that translates to an average of $24.09 being spent per voter—so far.

Presidential campaigns receive funding through two methods: The candidates’ campaign committees raise money directly to support the 2024 contenders. Meanwhile, outside committees, such as super PACs, can raise unlimited funds but cannot collaborate directly with the candidates they favor.

