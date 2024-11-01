Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

GEE AND URSULA

Medved: The election may be so close that it will ‘invite ongoing battles’

Nov 1, 2024, 11:24 AM | Updated: 11:25 am

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are in the home stretch before the election. (AP Photo)Credit: ASSO...

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are in the home stretch before the election. (AP Photo)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

As the nation braces for the upcoming presidential election, conservative commentator Michael Medved shared his insights on the tight race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. Medved, a well-known author and presidential historian, expressed concerns about the potential for ongoing disputes if the election results are close.

On KIRO Newsradio’s Gee and Ursula Show, Medved highlighted the contentious nature of the 2020 election, where Trump lost the popular vote by 7 million but still contested the results. He fears a repeat scenario, especially given the current dead heat in the polls.

Medved: Fear of low voter turnout may be misplaced as Georgia breaks record

“What worries me the most is that the election will be so close that it will invite ongoing battles after the election,” Medved said. He emphasized the potential for a divided government, with Democrats likely to take control of the House of Representatives, making Hakeem Jeffries the new Speaker.

Medved also touched on the Electoral College system, suggesting it needs fine-tuning to prevent prolonged uncertainty. Despite his concerns, he remains hopeful, noting some momentum for Harris in key battleground states. “There are indications, not overwhelming but strong, that Harris could win enough battleground states and maybe even pick up a few surprise wins,” he said.

Discussing the potential for a closer race than in 2020, Medved attributed Trump’s resurgence to voters’ selective memories. “People have forgotten about the two impeachments, investigations, and government shutdowns during Trump’s term,” he explained. Trump’s campaign has focused on the question, “Are you better off than you were four years ago?” Medved noted that many voters, affected by the remnants of COVID-19 and inflation, might feel nostalgic for Trump’s presidency despite its controversies.

Medved: It should be a ‘You pick, I pick, we all pick’ economy

Medved also commented on the final campaign efforts in battleground states. He referenced a recent event in Arizona where Trump criticized former Republican Representative Liz Cheney, who has been campaigning with Harris. Trump’s harsh rhetoric, including a shocking remark about Cheney, has raised concerns about his approach. “It’s shocking because he suggested she should be shot,” Medved remarked, highlighting Trump’s tendency to use inflammatory language against political opponents.

The commentator also discussed Trump’s recent emphasis on using the military and National Guard against political enemies, a stance that has alarmed many. “There are military personnel who believe there would be a basis for refusing such orders as they violate constitutional provisions,” Medved said.

Addressing the Democrats’ communication challenges, Medved pointed out President Joe Biden’s misstep in calling Trump supporters “garbage,” which Trump’s campaign capitalized on. He also criticized the Democrats’ response to false claims about gender-affirming surgeries in schools. “Democrats tend to avoid debating such ludicrous issues, but this can backfire,” Medved noted. He suggested that the focus should remain on Trump’s erratic behavior and policy failures rather than engaging in baseless debates.

As the election approaches, Medved’s analysis underscores the high stakes and potential for post-election turmoil. His insights reflect the deep divisions and uncertainties that characterize the current political landscape.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here

Gee and Ursula Show

Gee and Ursula

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are in the home stretch before the election. (AP Photo)Credit: ASSO...

Bill Kaczaraba

Medved: The election may be so close that it will ‘invite ongoing battles’

Conservative Michael Medved shared his insights on the tight race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

58 minutes ago

Photo: Boeing machinists continue to strike....

Bill Kaczaraba

Boeing machinists continue to strike, pensions remain sticking point

Boeing machinists have voted to turn down the latest company offer and continue to strike pointing to the lack of pensions as a focus.

8 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Seattle Seahawks Beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-14

The Seattle Seahawks put a hurtin’ on Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons yesterday! Gee Scott loved every second of it. He stopped by SMN to talk about the game and maybe even a little Russell Wilson. #gohawks Listen to Seattle’s Morning News w/ Dave Ross & Colleen O’Brien Show every weekday at 5am on […]

11 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Should We Still Teach Kids How to Parallel Park?

Is the era of parallel parking coming to an end? On the Gee & Ursula show, they discuss whether or not it should still be taught, and we learn Ursula is a parallel parking Jedi master. Listen to the Gee and Ursula Show every weekday at 9am on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM. Listen to KIRO […]

11 days ago

Photo: Green Hill juvenile detention facility. KIRO Newsradio discussed a situation involving a gua...

Julia Dallas

Gee and Ursula: Was Green Hill inmate groomed by guard?

On "The Gee and Ursula Show" on KIRO Newsradio, co-hosts Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin disagreed on whether the man was groomed but both agreed the woman should be fired.

14 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Pumpkin Patches Are OVERRATED!

Tis’ the season for all things pumpkin, and that includes pumpkin patches. The Gee & Ursula Show talks about the pros and cons of the infamous pumpkin patch trips. Are they worth it? Are they only for posting to Instagram? Let us know what you think in the comments. Listen to the Gee and Ursula […]

14 days ago

Medved: The election may be so close that it will ‘invite ongoing battles’