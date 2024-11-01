As the nation braces for the upcoming presidential election, conservative commentator Michael Medved shared his insights on the tight race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. Medved, a well-known author and presidential historian, expressed concerns about the potential for ongoing disputes if the election results are close.

On KIRO Newsradio’s Gee and Ursula Show, Medved highlighted the contentious nature of the 2020 election, where Trump lost the popular vote by 7 million but still contested the results. He fears a repeat scenario, especially given the current dead heat in the polls.

“What worries me the most is that the election will be so close that it will invite ongoing battles after the election,” Medved said. He emphasized the potential for a divided government, with Democrats likely to take control of the House of Representatives, making Hakeem Jeffries the new Speaker.

Medved also touched on the Electoral College system, suggesting it needs fine-tuning to prevent prolonged uncertainty. Despite his concerns, he remains hopeful, noting some momentum for Harris in key battleground states. “There are indications, not overwhelming but strong, that Harris could win enough battleground states and maybe even pick up a few surprise wins,” he said.

Discussing the potential for a closer race than in 2020, Medved attributed Trump’s resurgence to voters’ selective memories. “People have forgotten about the two impeachments, investigations, and government shutdowns during Trump’s term,” he explained. Trump’s campaign has focused on the question, “Are you better off than you were four years ago?” Medved noted that many voters, affected by the remnants of COVID-19 and inflation, might feel nostalgic for Trump’s presidency despite its controversies.

Medved also commented on the final campaign efforts in battleground states. He referenced a recent event in Arizona where Trump criticized former Republican Representative Liz Cheney, who has been campaigning with Harris. Trump’s harsh rhetoric, including a shocking remark about Cheney, has raised concerns about his approach. “It’s shocking because he suggested she should be shot,” Medved remarked, highlighting Trump’s tendency to use inflammatory language against political opponents.

The commentator also discussed Trump’s recent emphasis on using the military and National Guard against political enemies, a stance that has alarmed many. “There are military personnel who believe there would be a basis for refusing such orders as they violate constitutional provisions,” Medved said.

Addressing the Democrats’ communication challenges, Medved pointed out President Joe Biden’s misstep in calling Trump supporters “garbage,” which Trump’s campaign capitalized on. He also criticized the Democrats’ response to false claims about gender-affirming surgeries in schools. “Democrats tend to avoid debating such ludicrous issues, but this can backfire,” Medved noted. He suggested that the focus should remain on Trump’s erratic behavior and policy failures rather than engaging in baseless debates.

As the election approaches, Medved’s analysis underscores the high stakes and potential for post-election turmoil. His insights reflect the deep divisions and uncertainties that characterize the current political landscape.

