With voter turnout dramatically lower this year versus 2020, Democrats and the media may be underestimating the role uncommitted voters could play in the state of Washington.

The so-called “Uncommitted National Movement” is the Democratic base’s response to the party’s support for Israel as it takes on the terrorist organization Hamas. Started during the primary, activists within the movement asked Democrats to pick “uncommitted” on their primary ballots to protest Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ policies around Israel. In Washington’s March primary, nearly 90,000 voters — roughly 9.9% — chose the “uncommitted” option, signaling just how deep the rift has become within their ranks. Third-party candidates Marianne Williamson and Dean Phillips each picked up 2.8% of the vote.

This protest vote didn’t just make a statement; it forced the allocation of uncommitted delegates from Washington to the Democratic National Convention, a move that should have the party sweating today — not because Washington could flip red. That won’t happen. But depending on whether or not they vote, Republicans may have an opening to sneak in some results.

How could uncommitted voters help Republicans in Washington?

The voter turnout in 2024 is far behind where the state was in 2020. While there could be a day-of surge in voters, it seems hard to imagine they’ll make up the margin to match or surpass 2020 results. Why the low turnout?

It’s easy to forget the Uncommitted National Movement, given how long ago they seemed to matter. But, presumably, their anger over the administration’s support of Israel is still there.

While Kamala Harris has tried to talk out of both sides of her mouth on this issue, most passionate activists who follow the issue aren’t likely to fall for her talking points. And if the movement wasn’t just a stunt when it didn’t matter — there was zero chance not voting for Joe Biden would lead to Williamson or Phillips winning — there’s no reason to believe they wouldn’t impact the current election.

If they sit the election out, it gives Republicans an avenue to exploit to ensure tight legislative or congressional races turn red. It would also help the four initiatives pass.

Republicans don’t have low-voter turnout to exploit if the uncommitted voters do turn in ballots, going blue across the board. But if they either skip filling in the oval next to Harris for president or back a third-party candidate, they could still impact the election. If Trump wins the election, denying Harris tens of thousands of votes could help the former president win the popular vote.

