Kamala Harris is trying to have it both ways on Israel, and it’s a telling example of how politicians prioritize winning votes over standing by their principles. But when your principles depend on who you’re talking to, it’s easier to understand Harris’ strategy.

In an attempt to appease both Jewish and Arab American voters, Harris has released two entirely different Facebook ads on the Israel-Hamas conflict. One is unapologetically pro-Israel, while the other not-so-subtly blames Israel for the suffering in Gaza, instead of Hamas.

For undecided Jewish voters in Pennsylvania, Harris explained that Israel has the right to defend itself. She declares Hamas a terrorist organization and vows, “I will always stand up for Israel’s right to defend itself.” But for Arab American voters in Michigan, it’s all about stopping the suffering in Gaza, claiming she will not be silent on the issue. There’s no mention of Hamas in the ad.

If Harris were truly pro-Israel, she wouldn’t hide that from Arab American voters. You can be pro-Israel and want to end the war in Gaza. Jews and Arab Americans want the war to end. But Harris has chosen to play both sides, giving voters an unsettling look into how far she’ll go to sidestep a clear stance.

What does this controversy mean for Kamala Harris?

The CNN report revealed how her campaign’s strategy hinges on segmented messaging to swing states like Pennsylvania and Michigan. It shows a lack of authenticity and real understanding of the issue.

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from this ill-conceived strategy is what it reveals about Harris’s own lack of strength on the issue of Israel. When you’re willing to shape-shift depending on the audience, it raises a simple question: Do you have any convictions at all? True support means standing by a position even when it’s unpopular with some groups.

Instead, Harris’s actions suggest that she sees Israel not as an ally to defend unconditionally, but as a box to check off. A group to appease so she can move on to the next demographic. This kind of inconsistency is not what a genuine ally looks like, and Jewish voters should know it.

How will this impact votes in the swing states of Pennsylvania and Michigan?

The implications of this strategy could be significant in both Pennsylvania and Michigan, two battleground states where every single vote will matter.

Pennsylvania has a well-organized Jewish community that expects strong support for Israel, especially as antisemitic incidents rise globally. Republican candidate for Senate, Dave McCormack, has been courting the Jewish vote in Pennsylvania. And we’ve seen recent polling that shows Jewish voters are starting to stray from Democrats. By delivering a watered-down message to Michigan’s Arab American community, Harris risks alienating Jewish voters in Pennsylvania, who should feel she’s not truly committed to Israel.

Arab American voters in Michigan may see her approach as condescending and shallow, an insult to their intelligence and their own views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Arab American voters have already shifted towards Donald Trump, though not because he believes what they do. Trump is very pro-Israel. But they believe he’ll help stop the war. Kamala Harris playing both sides might backfire spectacularly if voters come to realize she’s disingenuous and unprincipled.

On Israel or Gaza, Kamala Harris is no leader

Kamala Harris is hardly the first politician to try and walk this fine line on Israel, or any other issue perceived as sensitive. But her choice to craft two conflicting messages on a subject as serious as the Israel-Hamas conflict speaks volumes about her commitment, or lack thereof, to the values she claims to uphold.

As Americans, we expect our leaders to be clear, resolute and consistent, especially when dealing with issues of global importance. As Jews, we should expect a leader who won’t hide their support of Israel. But Harris is no leader. She is more interested in keeping her options open than making a meaningful difference in the Middle East or standing by America’s traditional allies. If anything, she’s trying to hide her radical views against Israel, the way she’s been trying to hide her radical views on the border, transgender surgeries for illegal immigrants, abortion and private health insurance.

When a candidate says one thing to one group and the opposite to another, it raises a red flag about what they’ll actually stand for when it matters most. For Kamala Harris, this should be the moment when more Jewish and Arab American voters question her authenticity and conviction. And when it comes to the trust of the American people, that’s a loss you can’t fix with a couple of targeted ads.

