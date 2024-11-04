In an unscientific poll posted on the MyNorthwest homepage last week, more than 1,200 people weighed in on whether they would consider making less money for the option to work remotely.

The very close results showed 34% of online respondents voted that they should get paid the same no matter where they worked. That matches the 34% that they would be willing to get paid less for the flexibility. The remaining third said it depends on their salary.

Remote work poll question came from a KIRO Newsradio discussion

Gee Scott brought up the concept of getting paid less to work remotely more on KIRO Newsradio’s “Seattle’s Morning News” last week.

This suggestion is becoming a significant topic of discussion, particularly in light of recent changes at major companies like Starbucks.

Gee, co-host of “The Gee and Ursula Show,” pointed out the growing sentiment that higher-ups often continue to work remotely while rank-and-file employees are being asked to return to the office. This disparity raises questions about fairness and the implications for workplace dynamics.

Gee shared his personal struggle with adapting to corporate America’s demands, he still finds it challenging to defy employer mandates. “If you work for a private company, you better do what they say,” he remarked, emphasizing the power imbalance between employees and employers.

Colleen O’Brien, co-host of “Seattle’s Morning News,” argued that the push for in-person work disproportionately affects women, particularly those with childcare responsibilities. She pointed out that without adequate support for childcare, many women might be forced to leave the workforce or spend a significant portion of their income on childcare. “It’s a women’s issue,” she asserted, highlighting the broader societal implications of such policies.

Corporations have begun calling workers back to the office

Starbucks has informed its corporate employees that they could get fired if they do not come back to the office three days a week.

According to reporting by Bloomberg, the company will introduce a “standardized process” starting in January to ensure compliance with this return-to-office policy.

This move represents stricter enforcement of Starbucks’ hybrid work policy, which has been in place for less than two months since Brian Niccol became CEO. Niccol previously mentioned that while employees should work wherever they are most productive, he believes that place is typically the office.

One of the top executives of Amazon defended the company's new five-day-per-week in-office policy, on Thursday, suggesting that employees who do not support the change can seek employment elsewhere. Speaking at an all-hands meeting for Amazon Web Services (AWS), unit CEO Matt Garman stated that nine out of ten workers he has spoken with support the new policy, which is set to take effect in January, according to a transcript reviewed by Reuters.

As 2024 draws to a close, a recent survey by Resume Templates reported in Forbes, indicates that over half of the workforce is already considering new job opportunities for the upcoming year. Surprisingly, one in three workers is prepared to leave their current positions even without having another job lined up. This highlights their dissatisfaction with their current roles, employers, and work environments.

The ongoing debate over remote work has significantly contributed to this sentiment, the Forbes story states. Several key factors are driving their decision to seek new employment, the report explains. These include low wages, feeling undervalued, lack of flexibility in work-life balance (such as remote work and performance-based pay), burnout, limited opportunities for growth, and poor management. These issues are prompting many to consider resigning sooner rather than later.