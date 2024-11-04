Close
Winds lead to power outages impacting thousands in Western Washington

Nov 4, 2024, 3:36 PM | Updated: 5:26 pm

A map of Snohomish County power outages as of 3:15 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024 can be seen in this image. (Image courtesy of the Snohomish PUD outage map/outagemap.snopud.com)

BY STEVE COOGAN


Crews with the Snohomish County Public Utility District (Snohomish PUD) and Puget Sound Energy (PSE) are working to restore power all over Western Washington Monday evening. As of 5:25 p.m. Monday, more than 25,000 customers were affected by outages. That number reached over 50,000 customers earlier Monday.

According to the Snohomish PUD outage map, 6,825 customers still were without power Monday evening, many in the northern part of the county. That number has dropped steadily throughout the afternoon. As of 4:20 p.m., 12,930 customers didn’t have power. During the 3 p.m. hour Monday, 19,881 customers were without power. Power had been restored to approximately 15,500 customers since Monday morning, the utility previously stated on its website.

As part of its statement late Monday afternoon, Snohomish PUD also reported 13 line crews and two tree were working to restore power to customers on Camano Island and in the cities of Arlington, Stanwood, Snohomish and Everett.

“Crews will continue to work this evening until power has been restored for all customers,” Snohomish PUD added.

The PSE outage map is reporting 245 different outages and 17,940 customers are without power over multiple areas of Western Washington as of 5:10 p.m. At 4:35 p.m., the number of outages stood at 282 outages and 18,583 customers affected. Earlier this afternoon, the utility reported 260 different outages and 26,002 customers not having power.

In addition, the Tacoma Public Utilities (TPU) map of power outages is reporting more than 530 customers are without power as of 5:15 p.m. That number was over 600 as of 4:10 p.m. and over 800 earlier Monday afternoon.

It should be noted Seattle City Light is not reporting any major outages at this time, according to its outage map. KIRO 7 reported earlier Monday afternoon more than 1,000 Seattle customers didn’t have power at one point.

Weather was the cause of the Washington power outages

The National Weather Service Seattle reported in a thread on X Sunday that “a strong weather system will bring southerly winds will pick up across the region early Monday morning.” 

That proved to be the case as high winds bombarded the area during the day Monday.

KIRO 7 Chief Meteorologist Morgan Palmer reported Monday afternoon the wind gusts seen all over the state were significant.

“Wind so far today has been in line with the forecast and the High Wind Warning, with gusts over 60 mph earlier at Oak Harbor and Forks and some gusts over 50 mph at Bellingham, Sequim, Port Angeles, and Tacoma Narrows,” Palmer said in a report emailed to KIRO Newsradio.

Aaron Swaney, a spokesperson for Snohomish PUD, told the Daily Herald in Everett the storm lived up to the forecast.

“We knew it was going to peak around 1:30 or 2, and the forecast was correct,” Swaney said, according to the Everett media outlet.

Palmer went on to state in his report “the High Wind Warning has been pared back to only include Island County and eastern Clallam County from near Port Angeles east to Port Townsend, expiring by 4 a.m. (Tuesday).

This remains a developing story. Check back for updates.

