MYNORTHWEST POLITICS

Nick Brown in the lead to replace Bob Ferguson as WA’s next Attorney General

Nov 5, 2024, 9:12 PM | Updated: 9:28 pm

Nick Brown is leading in the race for Washington's Attorney General. (File photo: Elaine Thompson, AP)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

With Bob Ferguson departing his post after more than a decade, Nick Brown (D), the former U.S. Attorney for Western Washington, is in the lead to become Washington’s next attorney general.

As of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Brown is ahead with 56.25% of the vote, according to numbers from The Associated Press. His opponent, the former Mayor of Pasco Pete Serrano (R) is trailing with 43.66% of the vote.

More on Nick Brown: Nick Brown, former US attorney, announces run for Washington AG

Brown was in the Army before returning home to Washington to work as a prosecutor. He was then appointed as general counsel for Governor Jay Inslee, according to his website.

In 2021, President Joe Biden nominated Brown to become the U.S. Attorney for Western Washington.

According to Ballotpedia, $2.2 million was raised for Brown ($2.1 million was allegedly spent), compared to Serrano who was dwarfed in terms of financial contributions. Serrano raised $460,624 (and spent approximately $383,813) from January 1, 2023 to Oct. 15, as reported by Ballotpedia.

Brown stated on the campaign trail that he wouldn’t hesitate to file lawsuits if needed to protect abortion access in Washington, according to Axios, while maintaining support for the state’s gun control laws, including the ban on selling semi-automatic rifles.

Serrano was a former environmental attorney for the U.S. Department of Energy, working as a lawyer on projects during the Hanford Nuclear Reservation clean-up, and worked on the Pasco City Council before becoming the mayor of Pasco.

More local election news: Clallam County stands as best resource to predict presidential election

State Sen. Manka Dhingra failed to advance out of the primary after receiving just 22% of the vote.

The Washington Attorney General’s Office is the largest law firm in the state with approximately 1,700 employees, including 727 attorneys, across 13 offices, according to Cascade PBS. The office has an annual budget of $350 million.

Contributing: Julia Dallas, MyNorthwest

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

