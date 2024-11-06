Close
POLITICS

Medved: ‘Americans were in a bad mood. They wanted change.’

Nov 6, 2024, 1:38 PM

Photo: Republican president-elect President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a rally in La...

Republican president-elect President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a rally in Laconia, New Hampshire, January 22, 2024. (Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/ AFP)

(Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/ AFP)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

In a political comeback, Donald Trump has been declared the winner of the 2024 presidential race, securing his position as the 47th president of the United States. This victory marks a significant return to power for Trump, who previously served as the 45th president.

Michael Medved, a presidential historian and conservative commentator, shared his insights on the election results with KIRO Newsradio.

“At least I could say I was right about one aspect of the election,” Medved said. “I had said time and time again, I didn’t think it was going to be close. It was not the kind of election that was set up to be close.”

However, he explained the election went in the opposite direction than he thought it would.

Medved noted that Trump performed better than expected across various demographics.

“President Trump seemed to do better across the board with every group, with every segment of the population,” he explained. “He did better, not only than expected or predicted in the polls, but then he had done in his two previous races for President.”

Donald Trump has sweeping plans for second administration: Here’s what he’s proposed

Reflecting on the broader implications of the election, Medved emphasized the importance of understanding the electorate’s mood.

“Trump understood far better than anybody on the other side did, that the American people were angry, that they were in a bad mood,” he said. “They wanted change. The one statistic that really doomed the Kamala Harris campaign was that idea that some two-thirds of Americans believe we’re headed in the wrong direction.”

Medved also highlighted the economic concerns that played a crucial role in the election.

“It boiled down to the economy,” he said. “Despite the misgivings that they may have about the former president, now incoming president, he really made sense to them when it came to the economy and what they remember in terms of how much better they were doing when he was in office.”

Trump’s campaign promises, including significant changes in immigration policy, resonated with many voters.

“The big emphasis in his campaign was on immigration,” Medved noted. “Priority one is going to be to seal the border.”

Trump promises lasting peace to tumultuous Middle East: Fixing it won’t be easy

Looking ahead, Medved expressed uncertainty about the future political landscape.

“That’s a profound question, and I’m not sure of any answer,” he admitted. “Confident, bold statements, one way or another, should all be reconsidered this morning.”

Medved also pointed out the challenges Trump will face in fulfilling his campaign promises.

“Given the fact that Trump has so many things that he has promised to do on day one, including beginning the roundup of millions of people he says for deportation, I think it’s going to be a period of some fairly intense conflict,” he said.

The historian also touched on the potential impact of Trump’s victory on the Republican Party.

“Trump has just won a mandate, and by the way, he has control of the Senate, so he’ll be able to appoint just about anybody he wants, to any position in his administration,” Medved explained. “There might even be, if he handles it well, some kind of a honeymoon where he’s given a certain amount of latitude by any potential opposition that might have to be centered in the House of Representatives.”

Medved reflected on the broader implications of the election results.

“When you have a country where people continue to be angry about inflation, feel that they are doing worse than they were at the beginning of this year or the beginning of Joe Biden’s term, when they’re still angry at Joe Biden about concealing his cognitive decline and some of the difficulties he had, that all worked, obviously on Trump’s behalf,” he said.

As the nation prepares for Trump’s return to the White House, the political landscape is poised for significant changes.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here

