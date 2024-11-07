Close
Rantz: After Donald Trump win, therapy cats and ducks offered to distraught college students

Nov 6, 2024, 5:55 PM | Updated: 6:07 pm

People react as US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at Howard University in Washington, DC, on November 6, 2024. Some colleges offered animal therapy after Donald Trump won. (Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

BY JASON RANTZ


Some college students aren’t coping well after realizing most of the country does not think the way they do. Distraught by the Kamala Harris loss to Donald Trump, colleges are offering students ways to cope via therapy animals.

For one English professor at Central Washington University, students were given a “mental health day.”

“I’ve got a feeling that everyone might need some space today, so I am going to roll with that,” the professor wrote.

She said she’d be available in the classroom for “anyone who just wants to talk, process, vent, cry, whatever you need. You are more valuable than whatever I was planning on teaching.”

The professor also extended deadlines for all assignments due this week.

“Please take time to take care of yourselves,” she wrote. “Make sure to eat. Drink water. Move your body. Also, the English department main office … has a therapy cat and guest kittens.”

Why are college students getting therapy cats, dogs and ducks after Trump win?

Therapy cats and mental health days are not the only ways colleges are treating college students upset that they have a Republican president.

At the University of Oregon, college students were offered Quacktavious the Therapy Duck, along with calming hot apple cider and cocoa. Virginia Tech students were offered therapy dogs, along with “guided stretching.”

University of Washington students turned into an apparent daycare with access to a petting zoo (with a goat, perhaps?), craft station (likely finger painting) and a gratitude wall (are they grateful for a craft station?).

In Baltimore, at Towson University, students were given a “space to reflect on the ways they’re taking care of themselves right now.”

At Georgetown University, students were offered a Lego station, coloring books, and milk and cookies. And students received “Art Therapy and Post-Election Processing” at the University of Michigan.

This level of post-election distress isn’t normal

As a conservative in Seattle, I know the disappointment of losing elections. But this level of distress is not normal and shouldn’t be normalized.

Kids are supposed to become adults in college. And they should be treated as such, not given therapy ducks or cats because they’re upset that Trump won an election. But there’s a problem: adults are being infantilized too.

There are adults who took the day off because they couldn’t cope with Donald Trump in the White House. There were companies around the country offering memos to address the hurt feelings of their liberal voters. Some government agencies did the same.

“With the result of yesterday’s presidential election now clear, many of us are feeling anxious about the future of our democracy, our nation, and our world,” King County Executive Dow Constantine told staff.

Despite what left-wing talking heads claim, democracy isn’t in peril. Maybe if we got a little less hyperbole from the Left, we wouldn’t have so many adults needing coloring books and cats to hang out with. If someone is so distraught that they seek the comfort of a duck, they probably need actual therapy. And that’s okay: needing and seeking therapy should be and is normalized.

Listen to The Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3-7 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here. Follow Jason Rantz on X, InstagramYouTube and Facebook.

Rantz: After Donald Trump win, therapy cats and ducks offered to distraught college students