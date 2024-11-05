Edmonds Police arrested a woman on suspicion of a hate crime for an alleged attack on a female Donald Trump supporter because the victim is Hispanic.

Gina Powell was in Trump gear, waving American flags at a PCC in Edmonds with friends. She said the suspect approached her, got “really close, too close” to her, and criticized her t-shirt. It said, “Pro-God, pro-guns, pro-life, pro-Trump.”

“She looked at my shirt and read it out loud, and she said, ‘God doesn’t like guns,'” Powell recalled in an exclusive interview with “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH. “I just shrug my shoulders. I said, ‘Well, I don’t believe you.’ And then she looked at my face and says, ‘I cannot believe you’re voting for a racist. How dare you! You should be ashamed of yourself.'”

“The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH is not naming the suspect as she has not yet been charged.

What led up to alleged attack of Hispanic, female Donald Trump supporter?

Powell said she was taken aback. She couldn’t believe she was confronted this way.

She said she asked the suspect if she was being verbally accosted because of the color of her skin, and then called the suspect a racist. The response then turned physical, Powell told police.

“She shoved me on my chest, and I just said, ‘Don’t touch me.’ And then she, closed fist, punched me in my chin,” Powell alleged. “I was in complete shock. By the grace of God, I did not lose self-control. That wouldn’t have been pretty. I did not lose self-control. I was in complete shock. I could not believe … I was not expecting that from this. She was an older woman. I was not expecting that.”

After the alleged attack for backing Trump, Powell immediately called the police as a witness ran to her side to see if she was okay. She was not seriously injured.

Edmonds Police responded immediately and spoke to the suspect and Powell. She said the officer told her that the suspect admitted to the alleged assault, but that she didn’t feel like she did anything wrong. Edmonds Police then arrested the suspect on suspicion of assault and a hate crime. The suspect has a court appearance scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at Everett District Court.

Victim says it’s tough being a Hispanic female who supports Donald Trump

Powell was emotional when speaking to “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH. Fighting back tears, she said she took today off from work.

“I didn’t think it would bug me this much, but I could not sleep last night,” Powell said. “I’m literally sick to my stomach, and this reminds me of some rhetoric I’ve heard from some on the Left.”

She’s concerned that someone could feel justified allegedly attacking her — or even criticizing her — because she happens to be a Trump supporter.

“Being a Trump supporter is, to them, a form of being ‘violent,’ and so they are allowed to literally be physical violent,” she said.

Powell said it’s difficult being a female, Hispanic Trump supporter in Washington. She said she’s often assumed to be a Democrat and that she’s lost friends over her support from Trump and Republicans. She said she’s been called an “Uncle Tom” and insulted in other ways because of her ideological beliefs.

But the criticism, and even alleged physical assault, won’t stop her from hiding her beliefs.

“I voted for Donald Trump because I feel like he supports my views,” she said. “I am for closing the borders of all the illegal immigrants. I’m supportive of keeping men out of women’s locker rooms … children’s locker rooms … out of women’s sports. I don’t agree with the things that they’re teaching the children in school. I think the children in school should be learning … math, reading, history. I voted for Trump because I know he’s not racist and I know that he does love all American people. Make America great again. That means all Americans, every one of them.”

