KTTH OPINION

Rantz: Seattle Black bloc activists vow to ‘express our displeasure’ on the streets this Election Day

Nov 4, 2024, 2:55 PM | Updated: 5:40 pm

Far-left activists are organizing to get "into the streets" on Election Day in Seattle, Rantz writes. (Photo courtesy of Jason Rantz, KTTH)

BY JASON RANTZ


AM 770 KTTH host

Far-left, antisemitic activists are vowing Election Day chaos in Seattle because “a win for Trump or Harris is a win for genocide abroad and a militarized police state at home.”

Flyers have been posted in the Capitol Hill neighborhood declaring, “Everything is f***ed.” It asks activists to “express our displeasure in the streets” with a meet-up at Cal Anderson Park at 6 p.m. They claim Israel is committing “a new Holocaust.”

These flyers ask activists to “wear bloc,” a reference to black bloc, a uniform favored by criminal activists who cover themselves in black clothing, masks, sunglasses and other items to mask their identity. It makes it difficult for police to identify them when they’re committing acts of vandalism or violence. There’s no group listed as responsible for the flyer.

A separate digital flyer, posted by the  Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO-Seattle), offers a similar message: “No matter which side, stop funding genocide!” It also promotes a meet-up at 6 p.m. at Cal Anderson Park in Seattle and declares, “Out of the voting booth, into the streets!” (As a mail-in ballot state, Washington does not have voting booths).

How many chaos-seeking Seattle activists will show up on Election Day?

Seattle Police are aware of the scheduled gathering and a spokesperson said they “have plans in place.”

“The SPD will be on alert tomorrow evening (election night) and through the eventual announcement of a winner,” a Seattle Police Department spokesperson explained to “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH. “We can’t get into exact plans or numbers though as we don’t want to tip our hand too early.”

Governor Jay Inslee announced he’s placed the National Guard on standby should Election Day violence break out.

In Vancouver, an activist used an incendiary device to set fire to ballot boxes, damaging and destroying hundreds of ballots. The device had the markings, “Free Gaza” and “Free Palestine” on them.

Is Seattle ready for a mass demonstration or violent Antifa-style antics?

It’s unclear how many activists plan to attend the Cal Anderson events.

Since the end of Black Lives Matter activism that defined the so-called “Summer of Love” in 2020, the militant wing of the progressive movement has struggled to maintain momentum. But when Hamas committed a deadly terrorist attack against Israel, murdering, raping and kidnapping innocent Jews, local far-left activists were inspired to return to the streets with a new cause to commandeer.

But their events have become diminished over the last several months with only about 20 or so showing up to their weekend events. An Election Day call could, however, inspire more to come out. If the crowd becomes large or rowdy, Seattle Police staffing may become an issue.

Since the defund movement, the department has lost over 600 police officers and there’s been no sign that recruitment efforts to address the mass exodus of officers have paid off.

